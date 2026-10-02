SDS Manager Highlights SDS Authoring And Management Technology As Manufacturers Prepare For New OSHA Compliance Deadlines

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dover, USA, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Company highlights ExactSDS and its SDS management platform as chemical manufacturers and importers prepare for 2026 and 2027 Hazard Communication Standard requirements

SDS Manager, a provider of Safety Data Sheet (SDS) management and authoring technology, is highlighting its software solutions as manufacturers and importers of hazardous chemicals prepare for upcoming compliance deadlines under the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) updated Hazard Communication Standard (HCS).

Under OSHA's 2024 update to the Hazard Communication Standard, the compliance deadline is May 19, 2026, for substances and November 19, 2027, for mixtures. The approaching deadlines are prompting chemical manufacturers, importers and distributors to review their SDS authoring, classification, management and distribution processes.

SDS Manager is addressing this need through its SDS management platform and ExactSDS, its SDS authoring solution designed to help organizations create, update and manage regulatory documentation across multiple markets.

As companies review their chemical product catalogs ahead of the compliance dates, SDS authority software

SDS Manager Brings SDS Management and Authoring Together

SDS Manager's software is designed to centralize Safety Data Sheets and simplify the ongoing management of chemical safety documentation.

The platform provides organizations with tools for maintaining SDS libraries, monitoring document updates and giving employees and other users access to current safety information.

The company's broader SDS management capabilities include centralized SDS storage, automatic update notifications, digital access and tools supporting the distribution and management of chemical safety documentation.

For companies with large or frequently changing chemical inventories, centralized SDS management can help reduce the administrative work involved in tracking documents and ensuring that current versions are available.

ExactSDS Supports Automated SDS Authoring

Alongside its SDS management platform, SDS Manager offers ExactSDS, an SDS authoring solution designed for companies that need to create and maintain Safety Data Sheets across multiple regulatory environments.

ExactSDS uses automated and AI-assisted workflows to support SDS preparation, classification and document generation.

Key capabilities include:



AI-assisted hazard classification drawing on more than 122 million substances



AI suggestions for SDS sections



PDF import for updating existing SDS documents



Substance and mixture libraries for approved data reuse



GHS label creation



SDS sharing and version updates through DirectSDS



Enterprise bulk SDS generation



Automated document distribution



Custom compliance reporting



Dedicated account management

Training and implementation support



ExactSDS supports SDS authoring for regulatory frameworks including GHS, OSHA, EU CLP, WHMIS and REACH.

The platform is designed to help companies reduce repetitive manual work while retaining a review and approval process for regulatory documentation.

OSHA Compliance Deadlines Increase Focus on SDS Workflows

The May 19, 2026 deadline for substances represents a near-term milestone for companies affected by the updated Hazard Communication Standard, followed by the November 19, 2027 deadline for mixtures.

For companies with extensive product catalogs, preparing for these requirements can involve reviewing hundreds or thousands of SDS documents.

The process can include:



Reviewing existing SDS documents



Updating classifications



Verifying ingredient and substance information



Generating hazard and precautionary statements



Updating SDS sections



Managing revisions



Preparing regulatory-specific versions



Translating documents where required



Creating labels



Distributing updated SDSs

Maintaining historical document versions



SDS Manager's software and ExactSDS are designed to support these activities through centralized data, automated workflows and SDS management functionality.

From SDS Creation to Ongoing Document Management

SDS compliance does not end when a document is created.

Manufacturers and importers may need to update SDSs when regulations change, when product formulations change or when new information becomes available.

This makes document versioning and ongoing SDS management an important part of the overall compliance process.

SDS Manager's approach connects authoring with document management, allowing organizations to move from creating an SDS to storing, updating and distributing it through a broader digital workflow.

For enterprise users, ExactSDS provides bulk generation capabilities intended to support larger SDS catalogs, while SDS Manager's management tools can help organizations maintain access to current documents.

Supporting Multiple Regulatory Markets

Chemical manufacturers increasingly sell products across multiple countries and regulatory jurisdictions.

An SDS prepared for the U.S. market may need to be adapted when a product is introduced into Europe, Canada or another jurisdiction with different regulatory requirements.

ExactSDS supports authoring across multiple frameworks, including OSHA, GHS, EU CLP, WHMIS and REACH.

This allows organizations with international product portfolios to consider a centralized authoring workflow while accounting for market-specific regulatory requirements.

For companies operating across multiple jurisdictions, the ability to reuse approved substance and mixture information can also help reduce duplicate data-entry work when preparing additional SDS documents.

AI-Assisted Classification and Data Reuse

One of the challenges associated with SDS preparation is the amount of information that must be reviewed and maintained for individual substances and mixtures.

ExactSDS incorporates AI-assisted classification capabilities and a large substance database to help support the authoring process.

The platform also provides substance and mixture libraries that allow organizations to reuse approved information when creating or updating SDS documents.

These capabilities are intended to reduce repetitive authoring tasks while helping companies maintain greater consistency across their SDS catalogs.

Automated classification and content suggestions do not eliminate the need for appropriate regulatory review. Companies remain responsible for ensuring that the information used in their SDSs accurately represents their products and applicable regulatory requirements.

SDS Distribution Is Part of the Compliance Workflow

Maintaining a current SDS is only one part of the process.

Companies also need practical ways to make documents available to employees, customers, distributors and other downstream users.

SDS Manager's platform provides centralized access to SDS documents, while ExactSDS and DirectSDS provide functionality for sharing and distributing SDS information.

For organizations managing large catalogs, automated distribution and document updates can help reduce the administrative work associated with manually sending revised SDS documents.

SDS Manager in the Broader SDS Technology Market

SDS Manager operates in a growing market that includes SDS authoring software, SDS management platforms and outsourced regulatory services.

Other solutions available to manufacturers and importers include iPublisher by Intersolia, which focuses on European REACH and CLP authoring; CanadaSDS, which provides software and services for Canadian WHMIS and HPR requirements; Quantum SDS, which combines authoring software with professional writing services; HSI, which provides outsourced SDS authoring; CloudSDS, which offers SDS preparation and regulatory services; and SDSpro Classic, which combines SDS authoring with chemical inventory management.

These platforms reflect different approaches to SDS management, from self-service software and automated authoring to professional services and fully outsourced document preparation.

SDS Manager's approach combines SDS management with dedicated authoring capabilities through ExactSDS.

Preparing for the Next Stage of SDS Compliance

The upcoming OSHA deadlines provide companies with an opportunity to review their existing SDS processes before compliance work becomes more time-sensitive.

Organizations can assess:



How many SDSs they currently maintain



Which products require revision



Which regulatory markets they serve



How classifications are performed



How SDS data is stored and reused



How revisions are tracked



How documents are translated



How updated SDSs are distributed



How much authoring work is performed internally

Whether their current systems can scale with product volume



For companies managing large chemical catalogs, the evaluation can extend beyond selecting an SDS authoring tool. The broader question is how SDS creation, review, storage, updating and distribution can be managed as a continuous workflow.

SDS Manager's Focus on Simplifying SDS Management

SDS Manager is focused on helping organizations manage Safety Data Sheets through digital tools that bring together document management, authoring, automation and distribution.

With the OSHA Hazard Communication Standard deadlines approaching, the company is highlighting ExactSDS and its broader SDS management capabilities as tools for organizations looking to modernize their SDS workflows.

By combining automated authoring capabilities with centralized SDS management, SDS Manager aims to help manufacturers, importers and distributors manage documentation across product catalogs and regulatory markets.

As chemical companies prepare for the 2026 and 2027 compliance deadlines, SDS management is increasingly becoming an ongoing operational responsibility rather than a one-time documentation exercise.

Organizations can use the preparation period to review their existing SDS libraries, identify documentation gaps and evaluate whether their current authoring and management processes can support the volume, regulatory complexity and update requirements of their product portfolios.

About SDS Manager

SDS Manager provides digital Safety Data Sheet management and authoring solutions for organizations that manufacture, import, distribute and use chemical products.The company's solutions are designed to help organizations create, manage, update and distribute SDS documentation while supporting regulatory workflows across multiple markets.

SDS Manager's product ecosystem includes its SDS management platform and ExactSDS, an SDS authoring solution designed to support automated classification, document creation, data reuse and high-volume SDS workflows.



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