Perez Mayoral, P.A. Named 2026 Best Of Florida Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Perez Mayoral, P.A., a Florida law firm that exclusively represents homeowners in disputes against their HOAs and condominium associations, has been named winner of the 2026 Best of Florida Award. The recognition affirms a firm built around a single client type: the homeowner facing off against an association with more resources and, often, more leverage.The firm's attorneys handle HOA and condominium disputes, property-related matters, real estate litigation, and other complex legal issues. The common thread across every case is representation exclusively for homeowners and unit owners. Perez Mayoral never represents HOAs or condominium associations. That single-sided focus lets the firm build deep, specific expertise in exactly the disputes homeowners face most often. Those disputes range from unfair fines and selective enforcement to denied repairs and common area damage claims.The firm's positioning is deliberate, not incidental. Perez Mayoral built its entire practice around representing the side of the table that usually has less legal firepower. That's the individual homeowner facing an association with in-house counsel and a governing document written in its own favor. Clients and the firm alike have taken to describing that stance simply as "We Sue HOAs." It's blunt enough to leave no doubt about which side the firm is on before a single document gets filed."Winning this award reflects the trust homeowners place in us when they're up against an association that holds most of the cards," said Erik A. Perez, Esq., co-founder of Perez Mayoral, P.A. "We built this firm because homeowners deserve someone in their corner who isn't conflicted, and we plan to keep fighting for them."Perez Mayoral, P.A. plans to keep expanding its homeowner-focused practice across Florida, taking on new HOA and condominium disputes as they arise. The firm says the recognition behind the 2026 Best of Florida Award doesn't change its approach: represent the homeowner and hold the association accountable, every time.For more information click here!

Perez Mayoral, P.A.

Perez Mayoral, P.A.

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Perez Mayoral, P.A. Named 2026 Best of Florida Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 02, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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