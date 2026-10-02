RODA MAKES ITS SHANGHAI DEBUT AT THE DEXELANCE CHINA SHOWROOM

MILANO, ITALY, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Italian outdoor design brand takes part in the event at the Group's venue for the first time, strengthening its presence in the Asian market.

RODA is increasingly looking to international markets and has chosen Shanghai for a new, important step in its growth journey. The Italian brand specialising in outdoor design makes its debut at Dexelance China, the local branch of the Group that RODA has been part of since 2025, on the occasion of the event celebrating the showroom's first anniversary.

Opened in 2025 with the aim of consolidating Dexelance's presence in China and creating a point of reference for high-end Italian design, the Shanghai location is part of a broader development strategy designed to bring together the expertise, identities and design strengths of its individual brands, while giving them access to an increasingly extensive network of industry professionals and partners.

Against this backdrop, RODA's arrival in Shanghai reflects the brand's desire to bring its interpretation of contemporary outdoor living to the city. A vision founded on continuity between indoor and outdoor spaces and on a design culture that combines aesthetic research, quality, comfort and a careful focus on materials. A vision deeply rooted in Made in Italy, which finds in the Dexelance space an ideal setting for dialogue with the culture of Asian living.

The event offers an opportunity to introduce RODA to a select audience of professionals, partners and industry insiders, while showcasing the brand's identity within a platform that brings together some of the finest names in Italian high-end design. Further underlining the strategic importance of the event for the brand's international development is the presence of Daniele Pompa, CEO of RODA.

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RODA MAKES ITS SHANGHAI DEBUT AT THE DEXELANCE CHINA SHOWROOM News Provided By M&C SAATCHI PR s.r.l. October 02, 2026, 12:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Furniture & Woodworking Industry



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