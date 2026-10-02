Hetty R. Beatty, Highlighted By Influential Women, Opens New Pathways Into Aviation Through Education And Outreach

WATKINS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Connecting Students, Educators, and Communities With Opportunities Across Colorado's Aviation IndustryWatkins, Colorado – Hetty R. Beatty has built a career dedicated to opening doors for the next generation of aviation professionals. As the Aviation Education and Workforce Development Grant Program administrator and Outreach Specialist for the Colorado Division of Aeronautics, she combines strategic grant administration with hands-on community engagement to strengthen aviation education throughout Colorado.Hetty's work involves managing workforce development grants, supporting aviation programs across the state, and representing the division at air shows, fly-ins, career fairs, and educational events. Through these efforts, she helps students, educators, and communities discover the many opportunities available within the aviation industry while encouraging greater awareness of the career paths the field can offer.Her passion for aviation began at an early age after watching the original Top Gun. Fascinated by flight, she dreamed of becoming a pilot, although early messages about limited opportunities for women in aviation nearly discouraged her from pursuing that path. Everything changed when she discovered the Aviation and Aerospace Department at Metropolitan State University of Denver, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Aviation Management.That educational experience helped establish the foundation for a career spanning aviation education, museum programming, membership relations, and workforce development. Over the years, Hetty has continued to focus on connecting people with aviation and creating opportunities for individuals to explore the industry.One of her proudest professional achievements was managing a teacher flight program that safely flew approximately 700 educators without a single accident or incident. The accomplishment reflects her commitment to professionalism, safety, and operational excellence, while also demonstrating the importance she places on creating meaningful educational experiences.Today, Hetty continues this work through her responsibilities with the Colorado Division of Aeronautics. Her role allows her to combine program administration with direct outreach, giving her opportunities to interact with students, educators, aviation professionals, and communities throughout the state. Her ability to connect people and build partnerships remains central to her approach.Hetty also serves as Chair of the National Association of State Aviation Officials Education Committee and is an active volunteer with the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 301 as a Young Eagles Coordinator. Through these roles, she continues to advocate for greater access to aviation careers and encourage young people to consider the possibilities available within the industry.Much of Hetty's success comes from maintaining a positive outlook on life. Regardless of the challenges or circumstances she faces, she remains hopeful and focused on moving forward. She has genuinely enjoyed working with people throughout her career, building relationships and helping others make meaningful connections. Her ability to connect with and support people has become one of her greatest strengths and an important contributor to her professional journey.The career advice that has stayed with Hetty came from her father, who would always tell her,“You got this, girl.” Though simple, the words gave her confidence in her abilities and reminded her to believe in herself, particularly during moments of uncertainty. That encouragement continues to reflect the confidence Hetty hopes to instill in others.For young women entering aviation, Hetty encourages being proactive and put themselves out there. She emphasizes the importance of building relationships with as many people in the industry as possible, attending events, and becoming involved with professional organizations. Networking is particularly important in aviation, and the connections developed along the way can open doors and create valuable opportunities throughout a career.Hetty believes one of the greatest opportunities in aviation today is that the industry is becoming increasingly accessible to individuals from all backgrounds. In her view, passion, determination, and commitment are far more important than socioeconomic circumstances. For women interested in aviation, she sees endless possibilities and encourages those willing to work hard and pursue their goals to recognize that there is a place for them in the industry.Integrity, honesty, and kindness guide Hetty both professionally and personally. She considers these principles essential for building trust, fostering strong relationships, and making a positive impact on the people around her. Outside of work, she enjoys exploring Colorado from the air with her husband in the aircraft he built, as well as relaxing with a good mystery novel.Through her leadership, outreach, volunteer service, and commitment to aviation education, Hetty continues to help make the industry more accessible to future generations. Her work connects people with opportunities while encouraging students and aspiring aviation professionals to approach their goals with confidence, determination, and a willingness to build meaningful relationships.Learn More about Hetty R. Beatty:Through her Influential Women profile, , or through the Colorado Department of Transportation,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Hetty R. Beatty, Highlighted By Influential Women, Opens New Pathways Into Aviation Through Education And Outreach News Provided By Influential Women October 02, 2026, 12:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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