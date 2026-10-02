Aigencytm Names Billy Wilkinson CEO As Company Expands AI-Powered Occupancy Platform

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Experienced operator and investor will lead the company's next phase of growth and development of its direct-leasing engine for property managers

- CEO, Billy WilkinsonAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AIgency TM, an IA Global Ventures portfolio company, today announced that Billy Wilkinson has been named chief executive officer. Wilkinson will lead the company's expansion and development of its AI-powered occupancy engine, which brings property marketing channels and performance insights together to help operators generate direct renter demand and connect marketing decisions to signed leases.Wilkinson brings more than 30 years of experience building, leading and scaling businesses across marketing, sales, financial services, real estate, home services and artificial intelligence. He is the founder and CEO of Threshold, an investor in AI-related and AI-resistant businesses, and the creator of the ExecupreneurTM concept.“Property management teams, especially marketers, are asked to generate qualified demand, convert prospects and protect occupancy - often while working across disconnected vendors and channels,” said Wilkinson.“AIgencyTM is building a true occupancy-engine: one that helps properties attract renters directly, understand what drives leases, and allows them to own the relationship from first-click to first-renewal. I'm excited to help bring that capability to more property operators.”AIgencyTM combines property websites, online presence management, local search, social media, digital advertising and performance optimization in one platform. Its tools are designed to help property teams improve visibility, capture and retarget renter interest, and better understand how marketing activity contributes to inquiries, tours, applications and signed leases.For small and mid-market operators, fragmented marketing can mean inconsistent property information, unpredictable acquisition costs, slow execution and limited visibility into which channels produce leases. AIgencyTM aims to simplify that work, giving operators a centralized system with property-level flexibility and clearer performance reporting - without requiring them to assemble a large marketing team.Wilkinson's leadership reflects his focus on connecting strategy to execution. At Threshold, he leads a performance-focused organization that brings together strategy, creative, technology, data and customer experience to deliver measurable business outcomes. At AIgencyTM, he will help guide a model in which AI is not simply a tool for completing tasks faster, but can become part of the operating engine - reducing manual work and helping businesses scale.He also brings an investment perspective shaped by both AI-related and AI-resistant companies. Wilkinson sees opportunity in businesses where AI can create new categories or improve productivity, as well as in businesses whose value is grounded in durable advantages such as physical infrastructure, local service, trusted relationships and real-world execution.“Billy understands how to turn an opportunity into an operating business - with the strategy, systems and accountability needed to scale,” said Prakash Mohandas, co-founder of AIgencyTM.“His experience in marketing and real estate, combined with his perspective on AI and business operations, will be valuable as we expand the platform and serve more property operators.”AIgencyTM recently announced an investment from IA Global Ventures, an early-stage venture firm focused on application-layer artificial intelligence. The investment is supporting the company's market expansion. In early pilot data, participating properties recorded a median 33% increase in organic leads within 90 days.About Billy WilkinsonBilly Wilkinson is the founder and CEO of Threshold, CEO of AIgencyTM, an investor in AI-related and AI-resistant businesses, and creator of the ExecupreneurTM concept. Over more than 30 years, he has built and led businesses across marketing, sales, financial services, real estate, home services and artificial intelligence. His thought leadership and interviews have appeared in publications and industry forums including DotCom Magazine, Student Housing Business and Multi-Housing News.About AIgencyTMAIgencyTM is an AI-powered platform and occupancy engine for property management marketers. It combines property website creation, digital distribution, local search, social media, digital advertising and performance optimization to help properties generate direct renter demand and connect marketing activity to distinct leasing outcomes. AIgencyTM is designed to help property managers and owners improve performance, gain clearer insight into marketing investment and scale while drastically reducing budgets. For more information, visit:About IA Global VenturesIA Global Ventures is an early-stage venture firm focused on application-layer artificial intelligence. The firm invests in companies using AI to address meaningful business challenges, improve industry performance and create measurable value for customers. For more information, visit:

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AIgencyTM Names Billy Wilkinson CEO as Company Expands AI-Powered Occupancy Platform News Provided By International Accelerator October 02, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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