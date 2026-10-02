More Than 85 Employers Ready To Hire At Paychecks For Patriots Job Fair Nov. 4

The Paychecks for Patriots Job Fair is free and open to all job seekers on Wednesday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hilton Majestic Ballroom in West Palm Beach.

CareerSource Palm Beach County's Paychecks for Patriots Multi-Industry Job Fair welcomes veterans and their spouses and is open to all job seekers. Employers can participate at no cost by emailing....

CareerSource Palm Beach County hosts the Paychecks for Patriots Job Fair, part of the statewide initiative powered by Hope Florida.

Free event runs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at the Hilton Majestic Ballroom in West Palm Beach and is open to all job seekers.

- Julia Dattolo, President and CEO, CareerSource Palm Beach CountyWEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Job seekers can meet more than 85 hiring employers at the Paychecks for Patriots Job Fair, hosted by CareerSource Palm Beach County from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at the Hilton Majestic Ballroom in West Palm Beach.The event is free and open to all job seekers. Military veterans and their spouses are especially welcome.Employers in health care, government, public safety, hospitality, finance, retail, construction and the skilled trades will be recruiting, including Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, Fifth Third Bank, the FBI, MorseLife Health System, Palm Beach County Government, the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office, Sherwin-Williams and Wyndham Grand Jupiter. Some may interview on-site. Attendees should bring several copies of their resume and dress professionally.The job fair is part of the statewide Paychecks for Patriots initiative, powered by Hope Florida."In today's job market, an online application can easily get lost in the crowd," said Julia Dattolo, a Navy veteran and president and CEO of CareerSource Palm Beach County. "Paychecks for Patriots gives job seekers the opportunity to connect directly with employers who are actively hiring. Wherever you are in your career, this event is designed to help you take the next step."Registration is free at tinyurl/Paychecks2026. Walk-ins are welcome.About CareerSource Palm Beach CountyCareerSource Palm Beach County provides comprehensive workforce services for job seekers at all career levels. Our career consultants offer personalized support, including career guidance, job search and placement assistance, workshops, skills assessments, training opportunities and access to Employ Florida. We connect individuals with the resources, skills and opportunities needed to build successful careers. Learn more at careersourcepbc.

Morgan Biggs

CareerSource Palm Beach County

561-788-5114

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More Than 85 Employers Ready to Hire at Paychecks for Patriots Job Fair Nov. 4 News Provided By CareerSource Palm Beach County October 02, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry, World & Regional



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