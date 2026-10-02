MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October, 2026: Farizon Auto and Careem have completed a 19km delivery of a 690 kg block of ice across Dubai in a fully electric chiller van, collecting from Artisan Ice Co in Al Quoz and arriving at Aquaventure World at Atlantis, The Palm with the cargo in one piece. The delivery took place in 40-degree ambient heat, the conditions most often cited as a barrier to electric commercial vehicles in the region. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The Farizon SV Chiller held its cargo bay between 0 and 5 degrees Celsius for the full journey while running refrigeration and drivetrain from the same battery, and finished with more than 95% charge remaining. Farizon says the trip is the most demanding public demonstration its chiller range has faced in the Middle East.

The delivery grew out of a Careem product listing. The everything app began selling blocks of ice for residential pools this month, sold out after content creator Mo Vlogs ordered the full inventory, and was then challenged by Aquaventure World to cool its 23 million litre pool. Careem, which already moves temperature-sensitive groceries and food across the UAE through its Captain network, turned to Farizon for a vehicle that could carry the load.

“Heat is the objection we hear most often about electric commercial vehicles in the Gulf. Refrigerated cargo in September is the hardest version of that objection. This delivery answers it in public, with a load nobody can argue with,” said Saad Abdullah, Marketing Director, Mobility at Jameel Motors, exclusive distributor of Farizon Auto in the UAE.

“Careem delivers thousands of chilled orders a day across the UAE, so keeping things cold on the move is nothing new to us. What Farizon has shown is that it can be done electrically, at this scale, in September heat,” said Adeeb Warsi, Chief Operating Officer at Careem.

Farizon Auto currently offers 5 models in the UAE, distributed exclusively by Jameel Motors: the SV Panel van in 2 sizes with 67kWh or 83kWh batteries, the SV Passenger van in 7, 9 and 13-seat configurations, the SV Chiller van in 2 sizes, the V7E Panel van with a 67kWh battery and the H9E 6-tonne light truck with a 160kWh battery.