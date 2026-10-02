Future Food Forum 2026: UAE Calls For Greater Food Supply Resilience

H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy & Tourism, cited food security and supply diversification as central to national policy Forum sessions addressed global supply chain resilience, climate risk and food-safety regulation, reinforcing progress towards the UAE National Food Security Strategy 2051

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 2026 – Recent regional supply disruptions have put the UAE's food security strategy to the test, underscoring the importance of resilience across the food ecosystem, industry leaders said during the Future Food Forum 2026, held between 29-30 September. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism and hosted by the UAE Food & Beverage Business Group (FBMG) and the UAE Food Cluster, the Forum brought together more than 750 CEOs from across the global food value chain, as it returned at Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre.

Opening the 8th edition of the Forum, H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism, highlighted the importance of food security and supply resilience against the backdrop of the ongoing regional uncertainty. Delivering his opening remarks, he said:“Food security remains central to national policy and is critical to the vision that the nation has set,” highlighting the role of the food and beverage sector in maintaining resilient food supply chains.

He added:“We need to diversify our capacity and our sources,” highlighting the UAE's evolution into“a resilience economy,” underpinned by stronger domestic production, more robust supply chains and a continued focus on ensuring food security amid regional uncertainty.

Speaking at the Forum Saleh Lootah, Chairman of the UAE Food Cluster & Future Food Hub, said:“The change happening across our sector is monumental, led by a strong spirit of collaboration. The UAE Food Cluster serves as a mechanism for such collective progress. Through convenings such as the Future Food Forum, the sector strives to minimize the challenges across the value chain, so the sector can move faster and grow bigger and move together as one. We are here to co-create what the future of our sector will look like.”

The opening sessions also included remarks from Amath Pathe Sene, Managing Director of the Africa Food System Forum, who addressed cooperation between Africa and the UAE on shared food security priorities.

The Forum covered a wide range of themes shaping the sector's future, including resilient food systems, global food supply chains, industrial efficiency and circular production, climate volatility, digital traceability and food-safety regulation.

The Future Food Forum is presented by Food Tech Valley; in partnership with Dubai Economy and Tourism; Founding Partners included Nestlé and IFFCO; Platinum Partners included PepsiCo, Al Islami Foods, Tilda and Almarai; Abu Dhabi Food Hub was the Supply Chain Partner; DP World was the Trade Enabling Partner. Strategic Partners include National CSR Fund Majra, Ne'ma and ICCA. APCO was the Strategic Communications Partner for the event.

About Future Food Forum 2026:

Future Food Forum 2026 is the annual strategic conference of the UAE food ecosystem, bringing together government leaders, businesses, producers, investors, regulators, technology providers, academia and industry stakeholders to shape the future of food resilience. The eighth edition serves as a central platform for reviewing national priorities, advancing partnerships and connecting strategy with execution across the UAE Food Cluster.

Over two days, the Forum brings the ecosystem together through strategic leadership sessions, closed-door engagements, awards, knowledge and innovation exchanges, and opportunities connecting producers with the wider marketplace.

About UAE Food Cluster:

The UAE Food Cluster is the nation's first economic cluster initiative, launched by the Ministry of Economy as part of the National Food Security Strategy 2051. The food cluster strategy aims to ensure self-sufficiency in food production and enhance the food ecosystem management through supporting agricultural enterprises and increasing local production.

Through innovation, technology, and sustainability focus, the UAE Food Cluster brings together government, private sector, and research institutions to create an integrated ecosystem that reduces import dependency and positions the UAE as a regional food security leader.