FUJIFILM LAUNCHES“PINK OCTOBER” BREAST CANCER AWARENESS INITIATIVE ACROSS THE MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) FUJIFILM Middle East & Africa has announced Fujifilm Pink October, its regional breast cancer awareness initiative taking place at healthcare institutions across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Kenya, reinforcing the company's commitment to advancing healthcare solutions and supporting healthier communities. Launching in conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the initiative is designed to turn awareness into action by highlighting the importance of early detection, while supporting women throughout the journey, from screening to survivorship. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Breast cancer remains the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, it was the most common cancer among women in 164 of 186 countries in 2024. Early detection, followed by timely diagnosis and treatment, can significantly improve outcomes. Routine mammography screening can help identify breast cancer before signs or symptoms appear, when treatment may be more effective before the disease has progressed. The earlier breast cancer is detected and treated, the greater the chances of successful treatment and survival, with more treatment options potentially available.

Fujifilm supports early detection in two connected ways. On one hand, the company develops innovative breast imaging technology used by healthcare providers, including the Fujifilm AMULET Sophinity digital mammography system. On the other, it works closely with hospitals and healthcare institutions to raise awareness, encourage conversations about breast cancer, and support community outreach that encourages greater preventive action.

Running throughout October, Fujifilm Pink October will bring this commitment to life through awareness campaigns and educational content around breast cancer. Each market will host activations tailored to its community, delivered in partnership with healthcare institutions that share a strong commitment to breast cancer awareness, screening and patient support. Bringing together patients, families, healthcare professionals and visitors, the activations will create welcoming spaces for education, conversation and community participation. Interactive elements will invite visitors to share photographs and personal messages of encouragement and solidarity.

Fujifilm has a longstanding commitment to contributing to the evolution of medical imaging and diagnostics, developing technologies that support healthcare professionals across the patient journey. Today, its healthcare portfolio includes advanced mammography and AI-enabled diagnostic imaging technologies designed to support more efficient and informed clinical decision-making.

This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Fujifilm is also emphasizing how its advanced AMULET Sophinity digital mammography system can support early detection. It combines high-resolution digital mammography with image processing designed to support visualization and contrast, alongside low-dose radiation to help ensure both safety and accuracy of screening. Its innovative breast positioning and compression techniques were designed to improve patient comfort while enhancing image quality for more precise diagnoses. Alongside its 2D capabilities, the AMULET Sophinity uses artificial intelligence to support patient breast positioning through automated projection guidance and immediate quality analysis. Reinforcing the message that“Early Detection Saves Lives,” the AMULET Sophinity is designed to make mammograms more accessible, comfortable and accurate, empowering women to prioritize regular screening.

said:“Behind every diagnosis is an individual journey, and our responsibility goes beyond the solutions we provide. Through Fujifilm Pink October, we are proud to work alongside healthcare institutions across the region, bringing together our imaging expertise and community participation to support women in taking that next step, and to stand with those affected by breast cancer.”

The World Health Organization (WHO), through its Global Breast Cancer Initiative, identifies health promotion for early detection, timely diagnosis and comprehensive breast cancer management as three critical pillars for improving breast cancer outcomes globally.

Fujifilm's regional initiative builds on its longstanding commitment to healthcare and cancer care. Fujifilm partnered with World Cancer Day, an initiative of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), in 2024 and is a Visionary Partner for 2025 to 2027, supporting efforts to advance cancer prevention, detection and treatment while placing the experiences of patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals at the center of the conversation.

The initiative also reflects the Fujifilm Group's global Purpose,“Giving our world more smiles,” and its ambition to contribute to a healthier society through innovation, collaboration and initiatives that address important healthcare challenges.