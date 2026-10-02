MAJESTY PRESENTS ENTIRELY NEW SUPERYACHT GENERATION AT MONACO YACHT SHOW

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Luxury at sea is entering a new chapter, where well-being, longevity and the quality of life at sea are becoming central to the design brief. Majesty yachts doubled down on this market shift at its Monaco Yacht Show press conference. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Moderated by yacht consultant and content creator Kevin Koenig, the press breakfast brought together Mohammed Hussein Alshaali, Chairman of Gulf Craft, Erwin Bamps, CEO of Gulf Craft, and Cristiano Gatto, Founder of Cristiano Gatto Design.

Setting out the brand's ambitions for the years ahead, Mohammed Hussein Alshaali, Chairman of Gulf Craft, shared in the opening speech:“We have a clear ambition for where we want Majesty to be in the next three to five years, and we are prepared to invest accordingly. Confidence in the future comes from having a long-term vision and the commitment to act on it. We are investing in the brand, in our people and in the capabilities that will allow us to build the next generation of Majesty superyachts.”

The discussion explored longevity and well-being as the common thread throughout its new superyacht line-up, creating environments that support how people want to live, relax and spend time at sea in serenity and in search of quiet in a loudening world, while building yachts that remain easy to use and maintain, durable and desirable over time.

Erwin Bamps, CEO of Gulf Craft, connected this broader vision to the evolution of the Majesty superyacht collection:“The deliberate design pursuit of emotional balance and well-being at sea is reflected in the new generation of our Majesty superyacht collection. From the new Majesty 125, currently under development, through the recently launched Majesty 145 and Majesty 160, to the upcoming Majesty 180 that we are teasing here for the first time today, we are bringing a consistent design language and common theme to the collection while ensuring that each yacht retains its own distinct character.”

The Majesty 145, launched earlier in 2026, is the latest model to enter the water. At 45 metres, the yacht combines six cabins for up to twelve guests with expansive glazing, dual infinity pools, easys accessability to the water, gym and infrared sauna. Its interior and exterior design by Cristiano Gatto Design, developed together with Majesty's in-house team, set out the design direction now being carried across the wider collection.

The upcoming Majesty 160 extends this design language to a 49.5-metre platform, combining a fast-displacement hull developed with Van Oossanen Design with a full-beam master suite, seven staterooms, an infinity pool, hybrid beach club and fold-down balconies that connect the large outdoor entertainment decks with the sea.

The new Majesty 180 flagship will become the world's largest semi-production composite yacht at 54m in overall length, further demonstrating the capability of Majesty's composite know-how while extending the design language established across the latest generation.

Cristiano Gatto said:“Today, luxury begins from within – with how a yacht makes us live and feel. The outside becomes an extension of that inner experience, connecting us with nature and the sea. When wellness becomes part of everyday life, it naturally becomes part of longevity.”

Designing for how people live:

Across the collection, Majesty is placing greater emphasis on the relationship between the built environment and everyday well-being. Natural light, expansive views, indoor-outdoor connections, adaptable spaces and carefully considered circulation are becoming integral to how the yachts are conceived.

The approach extends beyond dedicated wellness facilities. Sleep, movement, privacy, social interaction and connection with the sea are considered as part of the overall onboard experience, allowing owners and their guests to use the yacht in ways that support different routines and lifestyles.

“Longevity” also informs the way Majesty approaches the yacht itself. Gulf Craft's vertically integrated production model brings design, engineering and composite construction together under one organisation, allowing the company to develop its yachts with greater control over the entire process, from concept and construction through to delivery and ownership.

For Majesty, the result is a collection increasingly defined by a shared design philosophy, while retaining the flexibility to develop each yacht around the way its owner intends to live.

From the Majesty 125 to the Majesty 180, the next generation of the superyacht collection reflects a broader shift in what owners expect from a superyacht: not simply more luxury, more space or more features, but environments designed to support a better way of living at sea, for longer.

About Majesty:

Majesty is the award-winning yacht and superyacht brand offering an impressive fleet from the Majesty 60 up to the flagship Majesty 180 – the largest composite superyacht today.Every Majesty is designed, engineered and handcrafted in the United Arab Emirates. A multinational in-house design team supported by renowned external naval architects and designers from the Netherlands, Italy, UK, South-Africa and Australia works alongside Majesty's artisans and engineers to blend advanced technologies with meticulous finishing quality. The result is a portfolio of graceful yachts that offers owners semi-custom flexibility, unwavering build quality and class-approved safety.The Majesty Yacht Collection, starting at 60ft, introduces yacht owners to the brand's hallmark characteristics of smart layouts and space utilisation, seamless indoor-outdoor living and excellent sea-keeping, while the Superyacht Collection (100–175ft) elevates those principles to ocean-going grandeur. Across the range, an eye for elegant detail and sublime comfort immerse guests in a 'Life of Excellence'.

About Cristiano Gatto Design:

Founded in Venice in 2001 by designer Cristiano Gatto, Cristiano Gatto Design is an international

design studio specialising in yacht design, residential interiors and bespoke environments.

Rooted in Italy's rich artistic and architectural heritage and shaped by extensive international

experience, the studio works with shipyards, private clients and developers across Europe, the

United States, the Middle East, Asia and beyond.

Its portfolio spans custom and production yachts, private residences, hotels and hospitality projects,

covering interiors, exteriors, furniture and bespoke decorative elements. From classic to

contemporary, every project is driven by a cohesive vision, attention to detail and a highly

personalised approach that translates each client's needs and aspirations into distinctive

environments.

Over the years, Cristiano Gatto Design has collaborated with leading international shipyards and

received numerous international design awards, establishing a distinctive presence in the global

design and yachting industries.