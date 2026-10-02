Yuzvendra Chahal Retires From First-Class Cricket, Test Dream Over

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Friday announced his retirement from first-class cricket, conceding that his“dream” of playing Test cricket is no longer possible. However, the veteran spinner remains hopeful of making a comeback for India in ODIs and T20Is. Chahal reflected emotionally on his red-ball journey, saying his final First-Class game at Lord's marked the end of a meaningful chapter. He remains grateful for his journey and the memories red-ball cricket gave him. Chahal stressed that he is not done yet and hopes to earn another opportunity to represent India in ODIs and T20Is. Chahal never made a Test appearance for India but represented the team in 72 ODIs and 80 T20Is. His last international outing came in a T20I against the West Indies in August 2023.

'I am not done yet': Chahal's farewell to red-ball cricket

"The first cricket ball I ever held was a red ball. I was 10 years old, and I had no idea then how deeply I would fall in love with this game. For me, red-ball cricket was never just another format. It was where I learned the meaning of patience, character, resilience and the pure joy of being out there for hours, fighting for every run and every wicket. I played my last First-Class match at Lords, saying these words is emotional as a Test cap was always a dream, one that I carried with me for many years. It may not have happened, but I am genuinely content with the journey I have had and incredibly grateful for every opportunity that came my way in this format," Chahal wrote in an Instagram post.

"The red ball gave me some of the most beautiful memories of my life, and nothing will ever take that away. But I AM NOT DONE YET. The hunger to play for my country is still very much alive. I believe I have the cricket left in me, and I will give everything I have to earn another opportunity in the One-Day and T20 formats. A special thank you to the Haryana Cricket Association, Mr. Ranbir Singh Mahindra Sir and Mr. Anirudh Singh Chaudhary Sir for their continuous support, trust and belief throughout my journey. From a 10-year-old holding his first red ball to playing his final First-Class game, it has been one hell of a journey," he added.

Chahal's first-class journey in numbers

Chahal began his first-class career with Haryana in 2009 and finished with 148 wickets at an average of 32.27 from 49 matches. His most recent first-class stint came with Northamptonshire, for whom he claimed 21 wickets at 16.14 in Division Two of the 2026 County Championship - the second-best average among bowlers to take at least 20 wickets. His final first-class appearance came against Middlesex, who beat Northamptonshire by seven wickets to end their promotion hopes.

Chahal has fallen out of favour with India's selectors but continues to play List A and T20 cricket. He is the IPL's all-time leading wicket-taker and currently represents Punjab Kings in the tournament. (ANI)

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