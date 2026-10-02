Lynne Mesher

Head of Architecture, Art and Design, University of Portsmouth

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I am Head of School for Architecture, Art and Design at the University of Portsmouth.

I am a Doctor in Education and Principal Fellow of the Higher Education Academy with a specialist focus on the intersection between creative education and creative practice. My academic and professional work is driven by a commitment to advancing equity, leadership and cultural transformation within the creative industries, particularly through supporting and understanding women's experiences in design‐based professions.

With a background spanning architectural and interior design practice, higher education leadership and research, I bring a holistic perspective to the ways creative disciplines evolve and how their cultures shape - and are shaped by - those who work within them. My research explores women's leadership in architecture and design, examining how collaborative and transformational approaches can challenge traditional norms and redefine professional culture. This work informs my strategic leadership within higher education, where I champion inclusive pedagogies, flexible pathways and environments that enable diverse creative practitioners to thrive. Across my career, I have been committed to nurturing future creative leaders by bridging theory and practice, research and industry, and academic inquiry with lived professional experience. I aim to create spaces where creativity, equity and innovation can coexist, ensuring that creative education and practice remain dynamic, inclusive and socially impactful.

–present Head of Architecture, Art and Design, University of Portsmouth

1996 University of South Wales, 2.1/BA Hons Design

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