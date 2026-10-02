Lotfi Khemiri is a psychiatrist and researcher at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden. His research focuses on substance use disorders, particularly their links with suicidal behaviour, psychiatric comorbidity and cognitive functioning. He uses both large-scale population studies and clinical research to better understand risk factors and outcomes in people with addiction.

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