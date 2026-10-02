Security Forces Kill Seven Khawarij In North Waziristan Operation

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Operations against Fitna al-Khawarij are continuing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the Azm-e-Istehkam initiative.

According to security sources, security forces conducted an operation in the Eidak area of North Waziristan, killing seven Khawarij. During the operation, the forces also targeted and subsequently destroyed the hideouts of the terrorists.

President Asif Ali Zardari paid tribute to the security forces for killing seven Khawarij in the operation. In a statement on X, he praised the forces' performance in the operation against Fitna al-Khawarij.

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Asif Ali Zardari said that the efforts of security forces to eliminate terrorism under Azm-e-Istehkam were commendable.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also praised the security forces for killing seven Khawarij in Eidak, North Waziristan. He said that the organised operations against terrorists reflected the forces' expertise and the nation's resolve.