President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Opens AI & Digital Bridge 2026 In Astana

MENAFN - Jordan Times) ASTANA - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart K. Tokayev, on Thursday opened AI & Digital Bridge 2026 in Astana, bringing together more than 150 Kazakh and international speakers to discuss artificial intelligence, investment, human capital and digital development.

The multi-day forum, held under the theme“Kazakhstan is the Eurasian AI Hub,” brings together technology companies, investors, entrepreneurs, developers, startups, researchers and government representatives from Kazakhstan and abroad.

Participants from the United States, China, the UAE, Austria, New Zealand and other countries are focusing on AI, computing capacity, investment, talent, education, cybersecurity and digital infrastructure.

Addressing participants, Tokayev said AI & Digital Bridge had become a recognised and widely known platform in Eurasia.

“The forum brings together experienced professionals who make a significant contribution to the technological development of the world. This is a place where innovative ideas are born, business contacts are forged and real projects are launched,” he said.

Tokayev said the forum had become a platform bringing together people with innovative thinking, creativity and intellectual potential.

He also highlighted Kazakhstan's progress in digital development and its efforts to create the conditions needed to become a fully digital state.

“Last year, Kazakhstan's exports of IT services exceeded $1 billion, while our digital solutions are used in more than 100 countries around the world. All these steps and achievements reflect Kazakhstan's genuine desire to drive progress for the prosperity of our country and beyond,” he said.

“Nevertheless, we cannot rest on our achievements in advanced technologies. If we seek to build a strong technological foundation for our country, we must provide tangible support to innovative startups and implement cutting-edge projects,” Tokayev said.

For Kazakhstan, the forum is part of a wider effort to build an integrated AI ecosystem connecting infrastructure, computing resources, data, talent, investment and technology entrepreneurship. Kazakhstan is shaping a new AI ecosystem

The focus is also shifting towards the practical use of AI across the economy, including heavy industry, energy, finance, transport and logistics, agriculture, education, healthcare, public administration and creative industries.

The forum is the central international event of AI MONTH, a nationwide programme bringing together technology companies, startups, developers, students, businesses and professional communities across Kazakhstan.

Human capital and technology entrepreneurship are also central to the agenda, with Kazakhstan developing specialist training and cooperation between educational institutions and the technology industry, while seeking to connect startups with investors and international partners. Kazakhstan is shaping a new AI ecosystem

International technological cooperation is another pillar, covering joint ventures, research and development, knowledge sharing and the commercialisation of new solutions.

The programme also highlights data security, transparency, responsible technology adoption and modern regulation as key elements of a reliable environment for international companies, investors and technology talent. Kazakhstan is shaping a new AI ecosystem

The forum provides a platform for Kazakhstan to showcase its emerging AI ecosystem and expand international cooperation in technology, investment and digital development.