Springgreen Earns The State's Best Recognition For Fourth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SpringGreen is a leading locally owned and operated franchise specializing in lawn care, tree care and pest control services

COLUMBIA, S.C., Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringGreen has earned Gold in The State's Best awards, marking its fourth consecutive year of recognition.

Hosted by The State newspaper, the annual awards recognize businesses, organizations and individuals through public voting. SpringGreen's winning entry lists multiple South Carolina locations, and neighboring franchise owners Stockton Wells of Irmo and Mark Gill of Columbia are celebrating the honor.









“Being recognized four years in a row shows this isn't a one-time achievement,” said Wells.“It's a reflection of the trust our customers place in us and our team's ability to solve problems that other companies haven't been able to fix.”

Wells and Gill operate locally owned SpringGreen franchises serving homeowners throughout the Midlands. Wells credits his team's technical knowledge and clear communication for building lasting customer relationships. By identifying the cause of lawn issues and explaining treatment recommendations, his team helps homeowners understand what their lawns need and what to expect from service.

SpringGreen received Gold in the category in 2023 and 2024, Silver in 2025 and Gold again in 2026.

“I'm grateful to our customers for voting for us and trusting us with their lawns,” said Wells.“And I'm thankful for our team, which shows up every day committed to doing things the right way. This recognition belongs to them just as much as it does to me.”

About SpringGreen

Now in its 50th year of service, SpringGreen is a national franchise specializing in lawn care, tree care and pest control services. With decades of industry expertise and a proven business model, SpringGreen empowers franchise owners with the tools, training and support to build successful, scalable businesses. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit .

For Local Service Inquiries

Irmo – Stockton Wells

Visit

or call (864) 901-7532.

Columbia – Mark Gill

Visit

or call (803) 256-2444.

Media Contact

Jennifer Banike

...

844-777-8608

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at