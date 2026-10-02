Applied Digital Brings An Additional 75 MW Of AI Infrastructure Online At Polaris Forge 1

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Completion of three additional 25 MW data halls brings fully operational capacity at Polaris Forge 1 to 250 MW

DALLAS, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD), a U.S. based designer, developer, owner and operator of large-scale, purpose-built data centers engineered to support high-performance computing (“HPC”) workloads, including artificial intelligence (“AI”), machine learning, and other accelerated-compute applications, today announced it has achieved Ready for Service for the second phase of Building 2 at its Polaris Forge 1 campus, delivering an additional 75 MW of critical IT load across three 25 MW data halls.

The milestone completes Building 2's full 150 MW of critical IT load and brings fully operational critical IT load at Polaris Forge 1 to 250 MW. The fully leased AI Factory Campus is contracted to deliver 400 MW of critical IT load at full buildout.

“Bringing another 75 MW of AI infrastructure online at Polaris Forge 1 further demonstrates our ability to turn large-scale power into operational AI infrastructure,” said Wes Cummins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Applied Digital.“Securing power is only the starting point. The real work is designing, building, commissioning, and operating the infrastructure that transforms those megawatts into usable capacity for customers. That is the capability we continue to scale across our platform.”

The latest delivery follows the first 100 MW building at Polaris Forge 1 and the initial 75 MW phase of Building 2. With 250 MW now operational, Polaris Forge 1 reflects Applied Digital's repeatable approach to developing and operating large-scale infrastructure purpose-built for advanced AI and high-performance computing workloads.

Polaris Forge 1 is located in Ellendale, North Dakota, where Applied Digital has operated since 2021 and built long-standing relationships with local leaders, partners, and community stakeholders. As the campus continues to expand, the Company remains focused on responsible development, local partnership, and creating long-term value in the communities where it builds.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital (Nasdaq: APLD) - named Best Data Center in the Americas 2025 by Datacloud - designs, builds, and operates high-performance, sustainably engineered data centers and colocation services for artificial intelligence, cloud, networking, and blockchain workloads. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, and founded in 2021, the company combines hyperscale expertise, closed-loop cooling, and rapid deployment capabilities to deliver secure, scalable compute at industry-leading speed and efficiency, while creating economic opportunities in underserved communities through its AI Factory franchise model.

Learn more at applieddigital.com or follow @APLDdigital on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position, business strategy and objectives, and future financing plans. These statements use words, and variations of words, such as“will,”“continue,”“build,”“future,”“increase,”“drive,”“believe,”“look,”“ahead,”“confident,”“proven,”“deliver,”“outlook,”“expect,”“project” and“predict.” Other examples of forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, (i) statements that reflect perspectives and expectations regarding lease agreements and any current or prospective data center campus development; (ii) statements about the high-performance computing (HPC) industry; (iii) statements of company plans and objectives, including the company's evolving business model, or estimates or predictions of actions by suppliers; (iv) statements of future economic performance; and (v) statements of assumptions underlying other statements and statements about the company or its business. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the company's expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: whether or not our customers exercise the renewal options under their leases with us (if not, we will not recognize further revenue from such customer under its respective lease); our ability to complete construction of our data center campuses as planned; the lead time of customer acquisition and leasing decisions and related internal approval processes; changes to artificial intelligence and HPC infrastructure needs and their impact on future plans; costs related to the HPC operations and strategy; our ability to timely deliver any services required in connection with completion of installation under lease agreements; our ability to raise additional capital to fund the ongoing datacenter construction and operations; our ability to obtain financing of datacenter leases and more broadly for our development and general corporate activities; our dependence on principal customers, including our ability to execute and perform our obligations under our leases with key customers; our ability to timely and successfully build new hosting facilities with the appropriate contractual margins and efficiencies; power or other supply disruptions and equipment failures; the inability to comply with regulations, developments and changes in regulations; cash flow and access to capital; availability of financing to continue to grow our business; decline in demand for our products and services; maintenance of third party relationships; and conditions in the debt and equity capital markets. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors can be found in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections captioned“Forward-Looking Statements” and“Risk Factors,” and in the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at , on the company's website ( ) under“Investors,” or on request from the company. Information in this press release is as of the dates and time periods indicated herein, and the company does not undertake to update any of the information contained in these materials, except as required by law.

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