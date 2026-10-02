Ariat Continues A Decade Of Support For Jared Allen's Homes For Wounded Warriors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With a $100,000 contribution, Ariat launches a two-month campaign inviting customers to join the effort

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ariat, the leading performance Workwear, Western and Equestrian brand, today announced a $100,000 contribution to Jared Allen's Homes for Wounded Warriors (JAH4WW), continuing its longstanding support for the nonprofit's mission to provide custom, mortgage-free homes for combat-wounded veterans. Through November 30, Ariat customers can join the effort by rounding up their purchases at checkout on Ariat.com, with all customer donations benefiting JAH4WW.

Founded by former NFL defensive end and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jared Allen, JAH4WW builds custom, mortgage-free homes for combat-wounded veterans. Allen founded the organization after a 2009 USO tour, where he witnessed firsthand the sacrifice and resilience of service members. After returning home, he learned that combat-wounded veterans were living in homes that could no longer accommodate their needs. More than 15 years later, JAH4WW continues to build custom homes to offer veterans greater accessibility and independence.

“For the veterans we serve, the right home can give them back a level of independence that most of us take for granted,” said Allen.“Partners like Ariat understand that supporting veterans is about showing up and taking action. Their support helps us build homes around the individual needs of these men and women and also gives them and their families the freedom to focus on what comes next. They fought for our freedom. We're just trying to give them back theirs.”

A Home Built Around What Comes Next

Marine Corps veteran Josh Wege is one of the veterans whose life has been transformed by JAH4WW. Wege enlisted in 2009 and later deployed to Afghanistan's Helmand Province, where on October 4, 2009, an IED strike cost him both legs. JAH4WW partnered with Wege and his family to create a fully accessible home that supports the active life he refused to give up. Today, Wege snowboards, competes in adaptive sports, and serves as President of the Board for USA Patriots Softball.

“This home has given me and my family a level of freedom and independence that's hard to put into words,” said Wege.“It was built around how we live our lives, and that makes a difference every single day. Knowing there are people like Jared and partners like Ariat willing to step up and support veterans and their families means a lot.”

“What Jared and his team are doing goes far beyond building homes-they're helping veterans and their families move forward with greater independence and peace of mind,” said Susan Alcala, Vice President, Partnership Marketing at Ariat.“We believe one of the most meaningful ways to show gratitude for their service is through action, and we are proud to stand alongside them.”

Join Ariat in Supporting JAH4WW

Through November 30, customers can round up their purchase at checkout on Ariat.com. Customers can also donate directly to Jared Allen's Homes for Wounded Warriors, learn more about the organization's mission, and help raise awareness of its mission.

To learn more about Josh Wege's story, visit Ariat's YouTube channel. To learn more about how this partnership came to life and how to support, visit Ariat Life.

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About Jared Allen's Homes for Wounded Warriors

Jared Allen's Homes for Wounded Warriors (JAH4WW) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by Pro Football Hall of Famer Jared Allen after a 2009 USO trip to the Middle East. JAH4WW builds mortgage-free, fully accessible homes tailored to the needs of critically wounded combat Veterans, helping them live life more independently.

About Ariat International, Inc.

Founded in 1993 as“The New Breed of Boot,” Ariat was the first to integrate athletic footwear technology into boots for equestrian athletes and western riders. Today, Ariat develops innovative, award-winning performance footwear and apparel for all types of demanding outdoor and work environments. The company takes its name from Secretariat, the greatest racehorse of all time.

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Media contact: Chris Hong,...

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Jared Allen's Homes for Wounded Warriors

CONTACT: Chris Hong,...