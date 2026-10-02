Teknisa Joins Volaris Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volaris Group announced today the acquisition of Teknisa, a provider of software solutions for the corporate foodservice and retail vertical.

With 36 years of history, Teknisa's mission is to serve its clients through technology. Founded in 1990 in Belo Horizonte (MG), it currently serves more than 900 companies across Brazil with a team of over 450 employees. Its portfolio includes complete management solutions for corporate foodservice - such as corporate catering and school and hospital meals - and for food retail, covering everything from kitchen, dining room, self-service and delivery operations to administrative modules (ERP, financial management, HCM and service management).

“Teknisa is a leading technology provider for corporate foodservice and food retail in Brazil, with more than three decades dedicated to deeply understanding its customers' operations-from industrial kitchens, schools, and hospitals to restaurant chains,” said Pedro Cruz, Group Leader at Volaris Group.“Its addition marks an important step in strengthening Volaris as a group of software companies and brings us closer to our purpose of building the largest and most active community of technology professionals and companies in Latin America.”

“After careful consideration, always prioritizing the well-being of our clients and employees, we believe this new phase represents a great opportunity to strengthen Teknisa. We are entering a new cycle of sustainable, continuous growth without giving up the principles that have always guided our work: commitment, quality, closeness and service excellence,” said George Lima, co-founder and Co-CEO of Teknisa.

“Teknisa has the attributes we look for: a strong position in its vertical market and a solid business model based on close relationships with its clients. This acquisition contributes meaningfully to our accelerated growth in the region and confirms our intention to continue investing in software companies with strong potential for future expansion,” said Eduardo Miyaki, Portfolio Head of M&A at Volaris, who led the Teknisa acquisition.

Teknisa will continue to operate as an independent business unit within the Pedro Cruz Group, part of the Volaris Latam portfolio - Constellation Software's largest portfolio in Latin America - managed by Puneet Soni.

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens and grows technology companies that operate in vertical markets. As part of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris's mission is to support the sustainable growth of its businesses, whether through organic innovation, operational excellence or strategic acquisitions. Learn more at:

For more information:

Ryan Hill

Vice President, Corporate Communications – Volaris Group

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