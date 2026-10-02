United Planet Announces Newly Elected Officers of Its Board of Directors

United Planet honors outgoing Chair Tim Castano and outgoing Secretary Tracey Lesetar-Smith for their leadership, service, and commitment to the organization.

Incoming Chair Michael Steinberg, Treasurer Amy Kemmerer, and Secretary João Chagas bring extensive experience in global leadership.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Incoming Chair Michael Steinberg, Treasurer Amy Kemmerer, and Secretary João Chagas bring extensive experience in international education, financial stewardship, governance, and global leadership.October 1, 2026 - United Planet, an organization dedicated to fostering global understanding and positive change through international service and cross-cultural engagement, is pleased to announce the election of Michael Steinberg as Chair of the Board, Amy Kemmerer as Treasurer, and João Chagas as Secretary of its Board of Directors.Together, the newly elected officers bring complementary expertise in international education, organizational governance, financial stewardship, compliance, and human resources. Their collective experience will support United Planet's continued efforts to strengthen its organizational foundation, build meaningful partnerships, and create opportunities for people to connect and learn across cultures.United Planet newly appointed Board OfficersMichael Steinberg, Chair of the BoardMichael Steinberg brings more than four decades of experience in international education and nonprofit leadership. He retired at the end of 2018 as Executive Vice President and Director of Academic Programs at IES Abroad, a leading national consortium in international education for undergraduate students, following a 41-year career with the organization.During his tenure, Steinberg led the establishment of study centers at more than 30 locations worldwide, helping expand opportunities for students to engage in international education. His contributions to the field have been recognized with the Peter Wollitzer Advocacy Award from the Forum on Education Abroad, where he served as a founding member of the Forum's Council, and the Education Abroad Leadership Award from NAFSA.Since retiring, Steinberg has continued to serve on the boards of nonprofit organizations and contribute his expertise as a consultant to the Forum on Education Abroad and as a volunteer consultant to the Council of International Programs in Chicago.His extensive background in international education, global program development, and nonprofit governance will help guide United Planet's strategic direction and support its work to advance cross-cultural understanding through meaningful international experiences.Amy Kemmerer, TreasurerAmy Kemmerer brings a strong commitment to service leadership, financial stewardship, and responsible governance. As Treasurer and a member of United Planet's Board, she supports the organization's mission of fostering global understanding and positive change through international service and cross-cultural engagement.Her focus on responsible financial management and aligning organizational resources with long-term mission priorities will help support United Planet's financial sustainability and its ability to create meaningful impact. Her contributions will be valuable in ensuring that the organization's resources are managed thoughtfully and in support of its strategic goals.João Chagas, SecretaryJoão Chagas brings more than 15 years of experience in compliance, risk management, human resources, and organizational leadership across the United States and Brazil. He currently serves as Chief Compliance Officer and Director of Human Resources at TerraCap Management, an SEC-registered private real estate investment firm. In this dual role, he oversees regulatory compliance and risk management while leading initiatives focused on talent acquisition, employee engagement, and organizational culture.His previous experience includes senior compliance roles at Bovill, Balyasny Asset Management, BTG Pactual, and Credit Suisse. Across these positions, he has developed extensive expertise in governance, regulatory oversight, organizational integrity, and building effective teams.A Brazilian native who is fluent in Portuguese, English, and Spanish, Chagas has visited more than 30 countries. His international experiences have strengthened his appreciation for cultural diversity and human connection, perspectives that inform his people-centered approach to leadership.His background in governance, organizational effectiveness, and inclusive workplace culture will support United Planet's continued commitment to strong organizational practices and meaningful cross-cultural engagement.Recognizing Outgoing Board LeadershipAs United Planet welcomes its newly elected officers, the organization also extends its sincere gratitude to outgoing Chair, Tim Castano and outgoing Secretary, Tracey Lesetar-Smith for their leadership, dedication, and service to the Board of Directors.Their contributions have helped to advance United Planet's mission and support its ongoing work to foster global understanding, cross-cultural connection, and positive change through international service. United Planet thanks them for the time and commitment they have given to the organization and the communities it serves.As the new officers begin their terms, United Planet looks forward to drawing on their combined experience and perspectives to advance its mission and strengthen its impact. Their leadership will help the organization continue creating opportunities for people and communities to learn from one another, build meaningful relationships, and contribute to a more understanding and connected world.About United PlanetUnited Planet is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering global understanding and positive change through international service and cross-cultural engagement. Through immersive volunteer experiences, educational programs, and opportunities for global collaboration, United Planet connects people and communities across borders to promote global citizenship, mutual understanding, and meaningful impact.For more information, visit .

Jill Tracy

United Planet

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United Planet Announces Newly Elected Officers of Its Board of Directors News Provided By United Planet October 02, 2026, 11:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, International Organizations, World & Regional



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