SCAN Builds A New Kind Of Medicare Advantage Product Portfolio For 2027 Through Strategic Partnerships, Expanded Markets And Differentiated Benefits

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Following a historic Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) in 2026, during which SCAN Health Plan (SCAN), one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage (MA) plans, welcomed 127,000 new members and achieved 40.6% membership growth, SCAN today unveiled its 2027 benefit portfolio.Building upon last year's AEP momentum, SCAN's 2027 benefit offerings come with an expanded geographic footprint, differentiated benefits, and a growing suite of co-branded MA products designed to bring older adults greater choice, value, and innovation in more communities to support health and independence.“SCAN's historic growth reinforces our belief that older adults are looking for less complexity, greater choice, value and a simpler healthcare experience that integrates into their daily lives,” said Dr. Sachin H. Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan.“Our 2027 product offerings will be available in more communities, deepen our partnerships with organizations who are integral to people's lives, and will include differentiated products and benefits that better connect healthcare with members' everyday needs. We're committed to building a Medicare Advantage experience that is easier to navigate, delivers meaningful value and gives older adults more ways to get the support they need to stay healthy and independent.”SCAN's 2027 plans may feature the following benefits*:. $0 copays for Primary Care Providers and many Specialists.. $0 copays virtual urgent and behavioral health visits.. $0 copay for dental on preventive services and expanded allowances for comprehensive dental treatment (excluding implants) ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 per year.. $0 copay** for Tier 1 and Tier 2 prescription drugs.. $0 copay for select Insulin in Special Needs Plans (SNPs) and $35 copays in non-SNP plans.***. Comprehensive prescription formulary with more than 1,500 drugs, and expanded formulary options.. Expanded pharmacy network with more than 66,000 pharmacies available to members across the United States.. Select SCAN markets will offer generous annual allowances for over-the-counter (OTC) items, herbal supplements, healthy foods****, at-home fitness equipment, or utilities****, with amounts ranging from $60 to $3,000 per year.. Enhanced vision coverage with yearly allowances ranging from $100 to $400 per year.Strategic Partnerships Expand What's Possible in MASCAN's 2027 offerings reflect its broader strategy to make MA more accessible, affordable and connected to the organizations, care networks and services older adults rely on for their health and everyday needs. The portfolio includes new consumer-focused retail collaborations, expanded provider and health system partnerships, culturally aligned co-branded plans and a senior living collaboration designed to bring older adults greater choice, value and support in more communities.Partnerships include:. Astrana Health: In the second year of their 10-year partnership, SCAN and Astrana Health are enhancing their co-branded plans, SCAN Allied (HMO), tailored for Asian older adults. SCAN Allied now serves more than 12,000 members and provides culturally and clinically competent care in members' preferred languages.. CareMore Health: SCAN is launching a provider-specific plan with CareMore Health to expand access to coordinated care, personalized support and wellness programs for older adults in Southern California. The network will include select CareMore Care Centers, approximately 350 primary care providers, 2,900 specialists, more than 90 urgent care centers and an expansive hospital network.. Costco: SCAN and Costco are introducing new co-branded MA plans that combines SCAN coverage with Costco offerings to deliver greater value, convenience and access.. Seoul Medical Group (SMG): SCAN is partnering with SMG to launch two co-branded, culturally aligned Medicare Advantage plans, including a Chronic Condition Special Needs Plan (C-SNP). The plans are designed to provide robust supplemental benefits and culturally aligned care.. Sutter Health: SCAN is expanding its partnership with Sutter Health to include 10 Northern California counties, bringing together Sutter's integrated care network with SCAN's nearly 50 years of experience serving older adults. The partnership includes Sutter Senior Advantage, a SCAN Medicare Plan (HMO), which was launched in 2026 and now serves more than 20,000 members.. Walmart: SCAN and Walmart are partnering to launch new co-branded MA plans that connect Walmart's health and wellness products, services and technology capabilities with benefits including pharmacy, vision, food*** and over-the-counter (OTC) offerings.Details about co-branded offerings within SCAN's 2027 portfolio will be announced in coming weeks.Expanding SCAN's Reach to More Older AdultsSCAN will expand its footprint in 2027 to serve more Medicare beneficiaries across the West, adding counties in existing states and entering Oregon for the first time. With these additions, SCAN will operate in 38 counties across California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, New Mexico, Washington and Oregon.SCAN's entry into Oregon is anchored around its collaboration with The Springs Living to offer co-branded MA plans for eligible residents of participating communities. The plans combine SCAN's expertise in serving older adults with The Springs Living's understanding of its residents and communities. Additional details will be announced separately.“Our growth and partnership strategy is about bringing SCAN's approach to Medicare Advantage to more older adults and doing so in ways that reflect the needs of the communities we serve,” said Karen Schulte, President of SCAN Health Plan.“As we expand across the West, we're building on our presence in existing markets while forming deeper partnerships with organizations that know their communities well. That combination allows us to offer more older adults greater choice, value and a healthcare experience designed around their needs.”Highlights of SCAN's 2027 supplemental benefits include the following.FlexEssentialsAs the cost of living and goods continue to rise, the SCAN FlexEssentials card is designed to provide members with flexibility and convenience when purchasing everyday essentials. As a pre-loaded debit card, it allows members to spend on vital items such as wellness products and groceries*** across a broad network of retailers.Technology SupportPersonalized phone or in-store support in partnership with Best Buy Health (at all Best Buy locations in the counties SCAN serves) to help members navigate devices, troubleshoot tech issues and learn how to use tech as it rapidly advances. Members get a dedicated phone line with unlimited calls during normal business hours. In store appointments consist of 20-minute sessions and members receive up to 4 sessions per year through Best Buy's Geek Squad service. The benefit helps members stay connected with family, friends and healthcare providers, while building confidence using smart phones, tablets and other devices. Available in most SCAN plans.TelehealthThrough MD Live, SCAN members enrolled in most plans will have access to $0 virtual urgent and behavioral health visits in 2027, with no referral required. Virtual urgent care is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and behavioral health services are available seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT. Members can connect with MD Live providers by phone or video for urgent care needs and behavioral health support, including anxiety, depression, stress, grief, trauma and substance use disorders.In addition to enhanced supplemental benefits, SCAN will continue to offer its Health Action Rewards Program to members enrolled in select plans, rewarding members for taking steps to support their health and well-being. Participants can earn up to $130 per year in select plans by completing eligible health activities, including annual wellness visits, preventive and chronic condition care, regular physical activity and more. Rewards can be redeemed for groceries, personal care and household products, over-the-counter items and fitness merchandise at participating retailers, including Costco, Walmart, Safeway, Albertsons, Cardenas Markets and Vallarta Supermarkets.The Annual Enrollment Period for selecting a Medicare Advantage plan for 2027 runs Oct. 15-Dec. 07, 2026.As of January 1, 2027, SCAN Health Plan will operate in 20 California counties including Alameda, Placer, Sacramento, San Francisco, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Madera, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, Ventura, Kings, Tulare, Yolo and Fresno.SCAN Health Plan (Nevada) will operate in Clark and Nye counties in Nevada.SCAN Health Plan (Texas) will operate in Bexar, Chambers, Fort Bend, Harris, Liberty and Montgomery counties in Texas.SCAN Health Plan (New Mexico) will operate in Bernalillo and Sandoval counties in New Mexico.SCAN Health Plan (Washington) will operate in Pierce, Spokane and Thurston counties in Washington.SCAN (Oregon) will operate in Clackamas and Washington counties in Oregon.SCAN Desert Health Plan will operate in Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties in Arizona.For more information about plan benefits and enrollment details, please visit .Benefits listed may vary by plan and not all benefits listed may be available in each SCAN plan. Prior authorization rules may apply for select benefits.* Benefits listed may vary by plan and not all benefits listed may be available in each SCAN plan.** Prescription copayment/coinsurance may vary by plan, county, pharmacy type, day supply, Part D benefit phase, or for members who receive“Extra Help.”*** $0 insulin is available in select SCAN plans. The member won't pay more than $35 for a one-month supply and no more than $105 for a three-month supply for each insulin product covered by our plan, no matter what cost-sharing tier the insulin product is on, even if you haven't paid your deductible. Most adult Part D vaccines are covered by our plan at no cost to you, even if you haven't paid your deductible.**** This is a special supplemental benefit for chronically ill members. That means, to get this benefit, you must have an eligible chronic condition such as heart disease, diabetes, cancer, lung disease, or dementia. Other chronic conditions may apply. Not all members with chronic conditions may qualify.SCAN Health Plan is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in SCAN Health Plan depends on contract renewal.Other providers and pharmacies are available in SCAN's network.###About SCANSCAN Group is a mission-driven not-for-profit organization dedicated to addressing the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities, and loneliness. SCAN Group's SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation's foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and currently serves over 460,000 members across California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, New Mexico, and Washington. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has also launched a portfolio of mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health and myPlace Health, each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. Across all its entities, SCAN serves about half a million members and patients. To learn more, visit and .Y0057_SCAN_22811_2027_M 10012026

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SCAN Builds a New Kind of Medicare Advantage Product Portfolio for 2027 Through Strategic Partnerships, Expanded Markets and Differentiated Benefits News Provided By SCAN Group October 02, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry



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