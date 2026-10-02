Jake's List Expands Platform Allowing Contractors To Review Homeowners And Announces Nine-Member Advisory Board

Jake's List is expanding its presence with service businesses nationwide and encouraging them to participate in building the platform's customer-review database

AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jake's List, a platform designed specifically for service businesses, is expanding its nationwide platform that allows contractors and other service businesses to review homeowners and research customer information before accepting residential jobs.Unlike traditional review platforms that primarily allow homeowners to evaluate contractors, Jake's List is focused on giving the service business an opportunity to document its experiences with customers.The platform is designed for contractors and service businesses across industries including HVAC, plumbing, electrical, roofing, landscaping, concrete, remodeling, painting, flooring, cleaning, pest control, restoration, tree service, fencing, handyman services and other residential service industries.Through Jake's List, participating service businesses can submit customer reviews and use the platform to research available customer information before deciding whether to accept a residential project.The company says the goal is to provide service businesses with information that may help them identify potential payment issues, difficult customer experiences and other concerns before beginning work.“Service businesses have spent decades being reviewed by customers, but contractors have historically had very few tools available to research the customers they are being asked to serve,” said one of the new Advisory Board members.“We created Jake's List to give the service business a voice and provide a place where contractors can share their experiences with other professionals.”Nine-Member Advisory BoardAs Jake's List continues its nationwide expansion, the company has also established a nine-member advisory board to provide guidance on the platform, the service industry and the company's continued development.The advisory board is intended to provide Jake's List with experience and perspectives from individuals familiar with business operations, the residential service industry, technology, marketing and other areas relevant to the company's growth.The company expects the advisory board to play a role in helping shape future features, industry initiatives and educational resources for service businesses.Creating a New Source of Customer InformationJake's List is built around the concept that customer information can be valuable to contractors before a job begins.For a service business, accepting a residential job can involve more than simply determining whether the work itself is profitable. Contractors may also consider payment history, previous interactions, access to the property, project expectations and the overall customer relationship.Jake's List provides a centralized platform where service businesses can contribute reviews and research customers before making a decision about taking on a job.The company describes its mission as helping level the playing field between service businesses and homeowners by giving contractors access to a customer-review platform created specifically for their side of the transaction.About Jake's ListJake's List is a customer-review and research platform created specifically for service businesses. The platform allows service businesses to review customers and research available customer information before accepting residential jobs.For more information, visit jakeslist.Media Contact:Jake's List, LLC...

Markus Sterle

Jake's List, LLC

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Jake's List Expands Platform Allowing Contractors to Review Homeowners and Announces Nine-Member Advisory Board News Provided By Jake's List October 02, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR



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