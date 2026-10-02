Follow Inc Releases Followos-Email, Delivering The Agentic AI Marketing Service Months Ahead Of Schedule

followOS-email: the AI-powered email marketing studio. Content, design, automation, analytics and send, in one system. Concept render, follow Inc

AI-native email marketing built for small-to-medium businesses launches beta October 1; Design Studio creates, edits and launches e-mail campaigns in minutes

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- followOS -email: the AI-powered email marketing studio. Content, design, automation, analytics and send, in one system. Concept render, follow Inc.

follow Inc, a vertically integrated digital advertising company, today announced the release of followOS-email, the first service of followOS, its autonomous AI advertising platform for small and mid-sized businesses. followOS-email

arrives months ahead of the company's published schedule. Following an invitation-only early access period, the official beta opens today at followOS-email.

followOS-email gives a small business a complete, AI-run email marketing program without a marketing department. The user describes the business and how it talks to its customers, brings in the customer list it has already earned, and followOS-email builds the program: campaigns, automated customer flows, a brand voice that stays consistent across every send, product aware content, and analytics that report in plain language. The user approves; the system does

the work.

At the center of the release is the Design Studio. Built on AI and machine-learning-native technology rather than template libraries, the Design Studio composes original, on-brand email design around the specific needs of a small business, including its products, its customers, its voice and its moment, and delivers it created, edited and ready for market in a matter of minutes. The result is a level of design quality that has been out of reach for most small

businesses, at a speed no design team can match. The company believes this is the point at which AI-powered email marketing changes for good: design stops being the bottleneck and becomes the advantage.

“We said we would build the platform in sequence and put real product in front of real businesses as each piece was ready. This is the first piece, and it is early,” said Dean K. Ladell, Chief Executive Officer of follow Inc.“Email is where a small business already has a relationship with its customers. The Design Studio makes every one of those emails look like the business hired a studio, and it does it in minutes. That is what our customers have been asking for, and that is what we shipped.”

The remaining services of the end-to-end followOS platform, the first vertically integrated, fully autonomous advertising platform in the marketplace built for small and mid-sized businesses, continue in development. The company expects its second service, an AI search product for small and mid-sized businesses, to be delivered in the middle of the fourth quarter of 2026, also well ahead of the second-quarter 2027 projection for the platform. Subsequent services will follow in sequence, with followOS-email customers receiving early access to each service as it launches.

Small and mid-sized businesses interested in the followOS-email beta can request access at followOS-email.

ABOUT followOS-EMAIL

followOS-email is the first service of followOS, follow Inc's autonomous AI advertising platform for small and mid-sized businesses. It builds and runs a complete email marketing program (campaigns, automated flows, brand voice, product-aware content and plain-language analytics) with original, AI-native design created, edited and market-ready in minutes through its Design Studio. Official beta begins October 1, 2026 at followOS-email.

ABOUT follow Inc

follow Inc is a Los Angeles-based, vertically integrated digital advertising company building two complementary platforms. followNET, follow Inc's Instagram-based owned-media network, is being built toward a funded portfolio target of 350 million aggregate followers across 2,200 managed accounts, developed in phases. followOS, follow Inc's autonomous AI advertising platform for small and mid-sized businesses, is designed to manage end-to-end campaign execution on their behalf and is targeted for launch in the second quarter of 2027.

Learn more at follow-inc.

MEDIA CONTACT

Dean K. Ladell

follow Inc

...

follow-inc

Dean Ladell

follow Inc

+1 213-324-5185

email us here

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