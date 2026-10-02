10-Acre Route 22 Commercial Property In Clinton Township, NJ To Be Sold At Auction

9.95+/- Acres Commercial Zoned on Route 22

Existing 2-Family Farmhouse Included - Income Producer

440+/- Feet Frontage on Route 22

19,783+/- Annual Avg Daily Traffic

Clinton Township, Hunterdon County

High-Visibility Hunterdon County Property Offers 440± Feet of Highway Frontage, Commercial Zoning and Existing Two-Family Rental

- Max Spann Jr, President & CEO of Max Spann RE & Auction Co TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. announces the upcoming auction of a 9.95± acre commercial property at 1450 Route 22 in Clinton Township, Hunterdon County, New Jersey, offering business owners, investors and developers an opportunity to acquire a sizable commercial property along one of the county's most visible and well-traveled corridors.The property features approximately 440 feet of frontage along Route 22, providing excellent visibility for signage and corporate branding. Commercial zoning allows for a variety of potential business and development opportunities, while an existing two-family farmhouse provides immediate income, office or adaptive reuse potential.“This property offers something that is increasingly difficult to find along established commercial corridors in Hunterdon County – nearly 10 acres with substantial highway frontage and the flexibility to accommodate a variety of business uses,” said Max Spann Jr., President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.“Whether you are an owner-user looking for room to grow, an investor seeking an income-producing property, or a developer evaluating a new commercial project, this property deserves a close look.”Located along Route 22 in Clinton Township, the property benefits from approximately 19,783 average vehicles per day and convenient access to Routes 22 and 31, as well as I-78 and I-287. The surrounding market has a reported median household income of approximately $153,800, further strengthening the property's position within the Hunterdon County marketplace.The property's size and commercial zoning create numerous possibilities for an incoming owner. Potential uses identified in the Township's zoning code include flex/industrial operations, contractor facilities, recreation uses, animal care, greenhouse and market operations, as well as other commercial uses, subject to applicable municipal requirements and approvals.The existing two-family farmhouse adds another dimension to the offering, providing rental income while a purchaser evaluates the property's longer-term use.Auction InformationProperty Address: 1450 Route 22, Annandale (Clinton Township), Hunterdon County, NJ, 08801Property Previews:Prospective bidders are encouraged to tour the property during scheduled previews on Wednesday, October 14 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. and Wednesday, October 21 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m.Online Bidding Starts: Monday, November 2 at 9:00 a.m.Online Bidding Ends: Wednesday, November 4, 2026 at 11:00 a.m.Interested bidders can obtain the complete Property Information Package, auction terms, and registration information through Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co .About Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.For more than 50 years, Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. has specialized in the accelerated marketing and sale of residential, commercial, and development properties across the United States. With offices in New York, New Jersey, and Florida, the firm creates competitive auction environments that maximize value for sellers while providing transparent opportunities for buyers.

Max Spann Jr.

Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co

+1 908-735-9191

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10-Acre Route 22 Commercial Property in Clinton Township, NJ to be Sold at Auction News Provided By Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. October 02, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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