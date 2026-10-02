Rehab Specialists Named 2026 Best Of Michigan Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PORTAGE, MI, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rehab Specialists, a physical, occupational, and speech therapy practice serving Portage, Kalamazoo, and the surrounding communities, has been named a 2026 Best of Michigan Award winner. The recognition reflects the practice's commitment to individualized, one-on-one care for patients recovering from injury, surgery, and complex neurological and orthopedic conditions, delivered by a team that treats every patient as a whole person rather than a diagnosis.The practice pairs each patient with a dedicated therapist rather than rotating them through a roster of providers, building recovery plans around real-life goals instead of a standard checklist. Its services span orthopedic and sports medicine rehabilitation, neurological therapy, pelvic floor therapy, cognitive and speech therapy, certified lymphedema treatment, and specialized programs for Parkinson's disease and amputee rehabilitation, along with advanced tools like deep-tissue laser, dry needling, and regenerative shockwave therapy, all delivered in-house.That breadth is paired with a locally owned, therapist-driven philosophy that distinguishes Rehab Specialists from corporate and hospital-affiliated clinics. Patients can be seen without a physician referral through direct access, and the practice has built its reputation in the Portage community on early morning availability, easy walk-up access, and a warm, unhurried clinical environment where recovery is treated as a partnership rather than a transaction. That approach has helped the practice build long-term trust with families across Southwest Michigan, many of whom return for care across different stages of life, from sports injuries to post-surgical recovery to age-related mobility changes."This award means a great deal to our entire team," said a spokesperson for Rehab Specialists. "We built this practice around the idea that people heal faster when they feel heard and cared for as individuals, not just treated for a diagnosis. Being recognized this way tells us that approach is working."Looking ahead, Rehab Specialists plans to continue expanding its specialty programs while keeping the same personal, one-on-one model that has defined the practice since opening its doors. The 2026 Best of Michigan Award recognizes that consistency and a team committed to Moving You Forward, one recovery at a time.For more information, click here.

Rehab Specialists

Rehab Specialists

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Rehab Specialists Named 2026 Best of Michigan Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 02, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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