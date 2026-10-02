'BSP My Family, Mayawati My Political Mentor', Says Sacked Akash Anand

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 2 (IANS) Weeks after his removal from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), former national coordinator Akash Anand clarified his position in a detailed message addressed to BSP supremo Mayawati.

Anand said reports and rumours about him joining another political party were completely baseless.

“I am not joining any other party, neither now nor in the future. The BSP is not merely a political party, but my family,” Anand asserted in a post on X.

In the message, he described Mayawati as his“political mentor and inspiration”, stating that he had learnt everything in politics from her and that every political responsibility he undertook was performed under her guidance.

Akash Anand also supported Mayawati's decision to expel Ashok Siddharth from the party and his subsequent retirement from politics.

He said Mayawati's decision was entirely justified and that he stood by it.

He further remarked that while personal relationships have their place, the interests of the party and the Bahujan movement remain paramount.

He said it was his responsibility to prioritise the interests of the party and the movement over personal and family concerns.

Akash Anand also referred to the earlier controversy over his silence and said it had been interpreted in various ways, giving rise to rumours.

He said that if his silence had hurt Mayawati, he would apologise for it again.

He also expressed his desire to serve the party and the Bahujan mission once more under Mayawati's leadership.

He stated that he sought only an opportunity to work for the party and the movement under her guidance.

“Trust is built through actions, not words, and I will prove it through my conduct and hard work,” he said, while vowing to adhere to the party's principles and guidelines.

About a month ago, the BSP chief had“completely freed” Akash Anand from the party, shortly after his father-in-law and former Rajya Sabha member Ashok Siddharth announced his retirement from politics.

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