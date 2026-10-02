BJP Holds Seva Sankalpa, Vijaya Sankalpa Yatras In K'taka, Targets Congress Govt

MENAFN - IANS) Kolar, Oct 2 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka unit on Friday organised the“Seva Sankalpa Yatra” and“Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra” in Bagepalli, Kolar district, as part of its outreach and organisational programmes, with large numbers of party leaders and workers participating.

The programme was aimed at strengthening the party organisation at the grassroots level and highlighting issues concerning farmers, poor families and rural communities.

Addressing a BJP workers' convention held as part of the yatra, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra alleged that the Congress government had failed to respond adequately to the problems faced by farmers, poor people and rural residents despite completing three years in office.

He questioned the gap between the assurances made by the Congress before the Assembly elections and their implementation after assuming power.

Vijayendra said farmers were facing hardship because of drought and crop losses and alleged that the government had failed to provide adequate compensation.

“The BJP has been consistently demanding that farmers be given a minimum crop-loss compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare and that all pending compensation be released immediately,” he said.

Vijayendra said the BJP's padayatra programmes across various parts of the state, including Kalyana Karnataka, were not merely political events but efforts to directly hear the grievances of farmers, poor people, nomadic communities and rural residents.

He said the party was seeking to bring these issues to the government's attention and urged the administration to respond to the difficulties faced by rural families.

“People's problems cannot be solved merely through announcements,” he said.

Vijayendra alleged that development works were being affected as funds were being prioritised for guarantee schemes.

He claimed that rural infrastructure projects, including schools, colleges, roads and irrigation works, were not progressing adequately.

He also alleged delays in providing houses to poor families and in disbursing pensions and other social security benefits.

“The government should be concerned about the development of the state, farmers' problems and the difficulties of the poor. But the priorities of the Congress government are questionable,” he said.

Vijayendra said the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was focused on what he described as corruption-free governance and was implementing various schemes aimed at farmers, women, youth and the poor.

He said PM Modi's leadership had played an important role in strengthening India economically despite global challenges.

Vijayendra urged party workers to strengthen the BJP's organisational network ahead of the upcoming Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections.

He said the party would work to ensure opportunities for workers who had served the organisation for many years.

“Party workers are the real strength of the BJP. The party has become stronger because of the hard work of workers who reach out to people from house to house,” he said.

Vijayendra also appealed to graduate voters to support BJP candidate K.V. Suresh in the South East Graduates' Constituency election to the Legislative Council, scheduled for October 23.

He described Suresh as an honest and respected leader with contributions to the education sector and said his election would provide a strong voice for the constituency's issues in the Legislative Council.

Vijayendra urged party workers to continue raising public issues against the Congress government.

“Let us continue our struggle by taking people's problems before them. With the blessings of the people of Karnataka, an NDA government led by the BJP will come to power in the state in 2028,” he said.

Several BJP leaders and workers, including state secretaries C. Muniraju and H.C. Thammesh Gowda, district president S.V. Ramachandra Gowda (Seecal), former MLC Y.A. Narayanaswamy, division in-charge Byatarangegowda, division co-in-charge M.K. Vasudev, former district president Ramalingappa, party leader Mariswamy and state Mahila Morcha secretary Nirmala, attended the programme.