28 Ladakh Locations Identified By Standard Place & Feature On Survey Of India Map

MENAFN - IANS) Leh, Oct 2 (IANS) In order to recognise their geographical significance and for awareness of the general public about their exact location, the Centre has identified 28 places/locations in Ladakh by standard place and feature names on the official map of the Survey of India.

"Government of India, in consultation with the Union Territory of Ladakh, has identified a total of twenty-eight (28) places/features, located in the UT of Ladakh, by standard place and feature names on the official map of the Survey of India (SoI)," an official statement said.

"Identifying them formally on the Survey of India map of UT of Ladakh is aimed at facilitating their accurate recognition and better awareness among the public at large."

These 28 places/features so identified on the Survey of India map of the Union Territory of Ladakh, are Atisha Giri Peak, Brangsa Land area, Chapchingal, Kanishka Peak, Karun Pir Mountain, Kuksel Land area, Martand Gir Peak, Parpik Glacier, Skamri Glacier, Shachmirk Pass, Shkorga Valley, Zorawar Peak, Dehra Compass Land area, Drak Karpo Mountain, Gogra Land area, Jolmori Mountain, Kumarayana Point Land ara, Panglung Land area, Rinchen Zangpo Peak, Sakyasri Giri Peak, Guru Rinpoche Lake, Shamal Lungpa Land area, River, Hot Spring Water body, Marpa Lotsava Ri Peak, Milarepa Kangri Peak, and Maheshvara Ri Peak.

Identifying and standardising places or geographical features on the official map of the Survey of India carries significant administrative, strategic, and legal value. It establishes an official, uniform name for peaks, passes, rivers, glaciers, and land areas, preventing local naming confusion or duplicate references.

It converts political or diplomatic claims into formal cartographic records -- serving as an official rebuttal to foreign renaming efforts (such as actions by China in border regions like Ladakh or Arunachal Pradesh).

For sensitive border zones and friction points (such as Gogra, Hot Spring, or Dehra Compass in eastern Ladakh), official mapping provides exact geographical reference points for defence, patrolling, and administration.

Official Survey of India maps provide baseline data used by government bodies for district planning, disaster management, census operations, and infrastructure development.

It ensures that citizens, researchers, and tourists have access to authentic, legally recognised topographical and geographical data.