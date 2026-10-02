GPSSA Uses Customer Insights To Simplify Service Journeys And Strengthen Pension Advisory Services

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Customer Council Outcomes Support More Seamless and Proactive Pension Services Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Recommendations include expanding pension advisory services andmaking them available earlier in customers' careers Participants highlight the role of the Ma'ashi platform in simplifyingprocedures and improving access to pension information and services More than 100 participants contributed practical ideas to enhance theexperience of insured Emiratis, pensioners, beneficiaries and employers

Dubai, United Arab Emirates,October 2026: The General Pension and SocialSecurity Authority (GPSSA) has identified a series of recommendations andimprovement opportunities to support the development of more seamless and proactivepension services. The recommendations reflect the feedback of more than 100participants who attended a Customer Council organised by GPSSA in collaborationwith the Community Development Authority in Dubai at the Nad Al ShebaNeighbourhood Council.

Key recommendations included raising awareness of GPSSA's Pension AdvisoryServices and expanding their availability to support customers earlier in their careers.Participants also highlighted the importance of providing clear guidance on eligibility forpension benefits, pension calculations and the options available to insured Emiratis, aswell as supporting their financial and personal readiness for retirement.

These outcomes support GPSSA's efforts to build an integrated, customer-centricpension system that simplifies service journeys, reduces administrative requirementsand enables customers to make informed decisions throughout their careers. They alsoalign with the UAE Government's Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme and itswider priorities to deliver connected and proactive services that contribute to citizens'quality of life.

Participants discussed the needs of insured individuals, pensioners, beneficiaries andemployers, as well as ways to further develop communication channels and digitalservices. They also commended GPSSA's role in providing pension advisory services tocustomers, particularly those considering early retirement, and in offering clearguidance on the available options and the implications of each before a decision ismade. Participants also praised the Authority's efforts to strengthen direct follow-up incases requiring additional support.

They also shared suggestions for leveraging the experience and capabilities ofpensioners who are able to continue working and contributing to society and tostrengthen employers' employees' understanding of GPSSA's laws and procedures,enabling them to raise employees' awareness and provide accurate guidancethroughout the different stages of their social insurance journey.

Representatives of private-sector employers praised the Ma'ashi platform fortransforming the customer experience by simplifying procedures and making pensioninformation and services easier to access. The platform enables insured Emiratis toreview their personal records and pension entitlements, including their projected gratuityand pension information, helping them plan ahead and make informed decisions aboutretirement or continuing employment.

Participants also highlighted the value of the Shourak service in supporting thecontinuity of an insured Emirati's pension journey when moving to a new employer. Theservice allows eligible insured Emiratis to benefit from their previous periods of servicein accordance with the applicable terms and procedures, supporting a more connectedemployment and social insurance journey.

Hind Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Pensions Sector at GPSSA, said:“Service development begins with understanding the customer experience and involvingcustomers in the design of solutions that respond to their needs. The Council generatedpractical insights and recommendations that will support our efforts to simplify customerjourneys, strengthen pension advisory services and deliver services that are easier,more proactive and more effective.”

She added:“We measure the success of transformation by the tangible difference itmakes to the customer experience and the ease of accessing services. We aretherefore combining customer feedback with modern technologies and assistive artificialintelligence to reduce administrative requirements and deliver more integrated services,in line with the objectives of the UAE Government's Zero Government BureaucracyProgramme.”

Al Suwaidi noted that GPSSA is working to build a connected pension system thatsupports customers throughout every stage of their careers and gives them timelyaccess to the information, guidance and services they need. She added that customerparticipation is central to identifying improvement opportunities and designing servicesthat respond effectively to the needs of different customer groups.

The Customer Council forms part of GPSSA's approach to embedding the customervoice in the development of its policies, services and procedures. Through its councilsand direct and digital communication channels, GPSSA will continue to identify theevolving needs of insured Emiratis, pensioners, beneficiaries and employers, andtranslate their feedback into practical improvements that enhance service efficiency andstrengthen the sustainability of the UAE's pension and social security system.

These efforts reinforce GPSSA's role in advancing social stability and supporting thequality of life of Emirati citizens and their families.

About the General Pension and Social Security Authority GPSSA:The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) is a financially and administrativelyindependent federal authority established under Federal Law No. (6) of 1999 to administer andimplement pension and social security systems in the United Arab Emirates.

The Authority delivers comprehensive insurance protection for insured individuals, pensionersand their beneficiaries, ensuring the long-term sustainability of the pension ecosystem toguarantee social and financial stability. Driven by its core values of transparency, efficiency,excellence and customer happiness, the GPSSA is committed to providing innovative insuranceservices aligned with global best practices in retirement planning.