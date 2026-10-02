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GPSSA Uses Customer Insights To Simplify Service Journeys And Strengthen Pension Advisory Services
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Customer Council Outcomes Support More Seamless and Proactive Pension Services Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
making them available earlier in customers' careers
Participants highlight the role of the Ma'ashi platform in simplifying
procedures and improving access to pension information and services
More than 100 participants contributed practical ideas to enhance the
experience of insured Emiratis, pensioners, beneficiaries and employers Dubai, United Arab Emirates,October 2026: The General Pension and Social
Security Authority (GPSSA) has identified a series of recommendations and
improvement opportunities to support the development of more seamless and proactive
pension services. The recommendations reflect the feedback of more than 100
participants who attended a Customer Council organised by GPSSA in collaboration
with the Community Development Authority in Dubai at the Nad Al Sheba
Neighbourhood Council. Key recommendations included raising awareness of GPSSA's Pension Advisory
Services and expanding their availability to support customers earlier in their careers.
Participants also highlighted the importance of providing clear guidance on eligibility for
pension benefits, pension calculations and the options available to insured Emiratis, as
well as supporting their financial and personal readiness for retirement. These outcomes support GPSSA's efforts to build an integrated, customer-centric
pension system that simplifies service journeys, reduces administrative requirements
and enables customers to make informed decisions throughout their careers. They also
align with the UAE Government's Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme and its
wider priorities to deliver connected and proactive services that contribute to citizens'
quality of life. Participants discussed the needs of insured individuals, pensioners, beneficiaries and
employers, as well as ways to further develop communication channels and digital
services. They also commended GPSSA's role in providing pension advisory services to
customers, particularly those considering early retirement, and in offering clear
guidance on the available options and the implications of each before a decision is
made. Participants also praised the Authority's efforts to strengthen direct follow-up in
cases requiring additional support. They also shared suggestions for leveraging the experience and capabilities of
pensioners who are able to continue working and contributing to society and to
strengthen employers' employees' understanding of GPSSA's laws and procedures,
enabling them to raise employees' awareness and provide accurate guidance
throughout the different stages of their social insurance journey. Representatives of private-sector employers praised the Ma'ashi platform for
transforming the customer experience by simplifying procedures and making pension
information and services easier to access. The platform enables insured Emiratis to
review their personal records and pension entitlements, including their projected gratuity
and pension information, helping them plan ahead and make informed decisions about
retirement or continuing employment. Participants also highlighted the value of the Shourak service in supporting the
continuity of an insured Emirati's pension journey when moving to a new employer. The
service allows eligible insured Emiratis to benefit from their previous periods of service
in accordance with the applicable terms and procedures, supporting a more connected
employment and social insurance journey. Hind Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Pensions Sector at GPSSA, said:
“Service development begins with understanding the customer experience and involving
customers in the design of solutions that respond to their needs. The Council generated
practical insights and recommendations that will support our efforts to simplify customer
journeys, strengthen pension advisory services and deliver services that are easier,
more proactive and more effective.” She added:“We measure the success of transformation by the tangible difference it
makes to the customer experience and the ease of accessing services. We are
therefore combining customer feedback with modern technologies and assistive artificial
intelligence to reduce administrative requirements and deliver more integrated services,
in line with the objectives of the UAE Government's Zero Government Bureaucracy
Programme.” Al Suwaidi noted that GPSSA is working to build a connected pension system that
supports customers throughout every stage of their careers and gives them timely
access to the information, guidance and services they need. She added that customer
participation is central to identifying improvement opportunities and designing services
that respond effectively to the needs of different customer groups. The Customer Council forms part of GPSSA's approach to embedding the customer
voice in the development of its policies, services and procedures. Through its councils
and direct and digital communication channels, GPSSA will continue to identify the
evolving needs of insured Emiratis, pensioners, beneficiaries and employers, and
translate their feedback into practical improvements that enhance service efficiency and
strengthen the sustainability of the UAE's pension and social security system. These efforts reinforce GPSSA's role in advancing social stability and supporting the
quality of life of Emirati citizens and their families. About the General Pension and Social Security Authority GPSSA:
The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) is a financially and administratively
independent federal authority established under Federal Law No. (6) of 1999 to administer and
implement pension and social security systems in the United Arab Emirates. The Authority delivers comprehensive insurance protection for insured individuals, pensioners
and their beneficiaries, ensuring the long-term sustainability of the pension ecosystem to
guarantee social and financial stability. Driven by its core values of transparency, efficiency,
excellence and customer happiness, the GPSSA is committed to providing innovative insurance
services aligned with global best practices in retirement planning.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Recommendations include expanding pension advisory services and
making them available earlier in customers' careers
Participants highlight the role of the Ma'ashi platform in simplifying
procedures and improving access to pension information and services
More than 100 participants contributed practical ideas to enhance the
experience of insured Emiratis, pensioners, beneficiaries and employers Dubai, United Arab Emirates,October 2026: The General Pension and Social
Security Authority (GPSSA) has identified a series of recommendations and
improvement opportunities to support the development of more seamless and proactive
pension services. The recommendations reflect the feedback of more than 100
participants who attended a Customer Council organised by GPSSA in collaboration
with the Community Development Authority in Dubai at the Nad Al Sheba
Neighbourhood Council. Key recommendations included raising awareness of GPSSA's Pension Advisory
Services and expanding their availability to support customers earlier in their careers.
Participants also highlighted the importance of providing clear guidance on eligibility for
pension benefits, pension calculations and the options available to insured Emiratis, as
well as supporting their financial and personal readiness for retirement. These outcomes support GPSSA's efforts to build an integrated, customer-centric
pension system that simplifies service journeys, reduces administrative requirements
and enables customers to make informed decisions throughout their careers. They also
align with the UAE Government's Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme and its
wider priorities to deliver connected and proactive services that contribute to citizens'
quality of life. Participants discussed the needs of insured individuals, pensioners, beneficiaries and
employers, as well as ways to further develop communication channels and digital
services. They also commended GPSSA's role in providing pension advisory services to
customers, particularly those considering early retirement, and in offering clear
guidance on the available options and the implications of each before a decision is
made. Participants also praised the Authority's efforts to strengthen direct follow-up in
cases requiring additional support. They also shared suggestions for leveraging the experience and capabilities of
pensioners who are able to continue working and contributing to society and to
strengthen employers' employees' understanding of GPSSA's laws and procedures,
enabling them to raise employees' awareness and provide accurate guidance
throughout the different stages of their social insurance journey. Representatives of private-sector employers praised the Ma'ashi platform for
transforming the customer experience by simplifying procedures and making pension
information and services easier to access. The platform enables insured Emiratis to
review their personal records and pension entitlements, including their projected gratuity
and pension information, helping them plan ahead and make informed decisions about
retirement or continuing employment. Participants also highlighted the value of the Shourak service in supporting the
continuity of an insured Emirati's pension journey when moving to a new employer. The
service allows eligible insured Emiratis to benefit from their previous periods of service
in accordance with the applicable terms and procedures, supporting a more connected
employment and social insurance journey. Hind Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Pensions Sector at GPSSA, said:
“Service development begins with understanding the customer experience and involving
customers in the design of solutions that respond to their needs. The Council generated
practical insights and recommendations that will support our efforts to simplify customer
journeys, strengthen pension advisory services and deliver services that are easier,
more proactive and more effective.” She added:“We measure the success of transformation by the tangible difference it
makes to the customer experience and the ease of accessing services. We are
therefore combining customer feedback with modern technologies and assistive artificial
intelligence to reduce administrative requirements and deliver more integrated services,
in line with the objectives of the UAE Government's Zero Government Bureaucracy
Programme.” Al Suwaidi noted that GPSSA is working to build a connected pension system that
supports customers throughout every stage of their careers and gives them timely
access to the information, guidance and services they need. She added that customer
participation is central to identifying improvement opportunities and designing services
that respond effectively to the needs of different customer groups. The Customer Council forms part of GPSSA's approach to embedding the customer
voice in the development of its policies, services and procedures. Through its councils
and direct and digital communication channels, GPSSA will continue to identify the
evolving needs of insured Emiratis, pensioners, beneficiaries and employers, and
translate their feedback into practical improvements that enhance service efficiency and
strengthen the sustainability of the UAE's pension and social security system. These efforts reinforce GPSSA's role in advancing social stability and supporting the
quality of life of Emirati citizens and their families. About the General Pension and Social Security Authority GPSSA:
The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) is a financially and administratively
independent federal authority established under Federal Law No. (6) of 1999 to administer and
implement pension and social security systems in the United Arab Emirates. The Authority delivers comprehensive insurance protection for insured individuals, pensioners
and their beneficiaries, ensuring the long-term sustainability of the pension ecosystem to
guarantee social and financial stability. Driven by its core values of transparency, efficiency,
excellence and customer happiness, the GPSSA is committed to providing innovative insurance
services aligned with global best practices in retirement planning.
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