Dubai Jumps 11 Places To Rank First In The Arab World For Real Estate Transparency

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Arabian Gulf Properties:“Dubai's rise to 17th globally strengthens investor confidence and enhances its appeal to long-term capital” Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE,October 2026: Dubai has strengthened its position among the world's most transparent real estate markets, climbing 11 places in two years to rank 17th globally and first in the Arab world in the 2026 Global Real Estate Transparency Index issued by JLL and LaSalle, compared with 28th globally in the 2024 edition.

Dubai achieved a score of 1.98 in the index reflecting continued progress in the emirate's regulatory environment, data availability and the digitalisation of real estate services and procedures.

Badar Rashid Al Blooshi, Chairman of Arabian Gulf Properties said Dubai's advancement carries significance beyond the ranking itself, reflecting the growing maturity of the market's institutional framework and investors' ability to access clearer and more reliable information when making real estate decisions.

Al Blooshi said:“Transparency has become one of the key factors influencing real estate investment decisions today, particularly for international investors comparing several markets before allocating capital. The greater the ability to access data, verify information and clearly understand procedures and costs, the stronger investor confidence becomes and the lower the level of uncertainty associated with investment.”

The 2026 index identified Dubai and Abu Dhabi among the markets that recorded notable improvements in transparency and ranked them among the most improved markets over the past decade. The report attributed part of Dubai's progress to the digitalisation of services and the introduction of new regulations, noting the Dubai Land Department's leading role in making real-time real estate data publicly accessible.

Al Blooshi said the development of the market's digital infrastructure has significantly changed the way investors engage with the real estate sector. Easier access to information on transactions, prices, fees and ownership gives buyers and investors greater ability to assess and compare opportunities before making decisions.

He added:“The strength of a market is measured not only by sales volumes or the number of new projects, but also by the quality of information available to investors and the clarity of the regulatory environment in which they operate. In a market experiencing this level of growth and project diversity, transparency becomes essential to improving the quality of investment decisions and strengthening competition among developers and projects.”

The report highlighted several initiatives that have contributed to this progress, including greater transparency around operating costs and service charges, the increased use of advanced technologies in property registration, and the Dubai REST platform, which provides digital real estate data and services that support market analysis by individuals and institutions.

Al Blooshi noted that Dubai's advancement to a higher level of transparency strengthens its ability to compete for long-term investment, alongside the continued growth of the real estate sector and the expansion of its international and resident buyer base.

He added:“As the market evolves, investors will look beyond returns alone. They will increasingly consider the strength of regulation, transparency of data, ease of completing transactions and their ability to assess risk. Dubai's progress in these areas strengthens the foundations for the market's long-term growth.”

Al Blooshi stressed that the continued development of digital systems, higher levels of disclosure and broader access to market data will further support the maturity of Dubai's real estate sector and reinforce its position among global markets that combine growth, regulation, ease of doing business and investor confidence.

About Arabian Gulf Properties:

Arabian Gulf Properties AGP is a Dubai-based integrated real-estate developer with vast experience in delivering residential and mixed-use projects that combine design excellence, livability and investment value. Guided by innovation and craftsmanship, AGP continues to play a leading role in shaping Dubai's modern urban landscape in alignment with the emirate's long-term economic vision.