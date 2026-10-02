Gardening Tips: 5 Herby Teas To Make From Home-Grown Plants This Winter

Discover how to create 5 soothing herby teas from home-grown plants this winter. Learn about the benefits of peppermint, chamomile, lemon balm, ginger, and rosemary for wellness, with tips on growing and brewing your own custom blends.

Winter is coming. Why not turn your home garden into a soothing source of herbal teas? Growing herbs indoors gives you fresh ingredients. It also adds green to your living space. These plants brew into warming infusions. They offer flavour and wellness.

Peppermint - it's simple to grow indoors all winter. People know it for cooling and calming properties. Fresh peppermint tea soothes digestion. It eases tension. It gives you a lift on dull winter days. Peppermint loves moderate to bright light. Keep its soil moist. Beginners, start here.

Chamomile. Everyone knows its gentle, sweet flavour. They associate it with bedtime teas. This herb relaxes you. It helps you sleep. It also has mild anti-inflammatory properties. A perfect addition to winter wellness. You can use both German and Roman varieties for tea. People often say German chamomile grows easier. It also tastes milder.

Lemon balm brings a fresh, bright lemony flavour to your tea. People know it for relaxing qualities. Combine it with other herbs like lavender or spearmint for a refreshing cup. Lemon balm grows vigorously. You can cultivate it easily. A rewarding plant for any home herb garden.

Ginger. Yes, you usually grow it for its root. But it's key for winter teas. It warms you up. It helps ease cold symptoms – sore throat, congestion. It aids digestion. It acts as an anti-inflammatory. Slice and crush fresh ginger root. Then brew it with rosemary or basil. You get a strong, spicy infusion.

Rosemary. People cherish its uplifting aroma. They link it to clarity, focus, and emotional balance. Its bold flavour complements winter dishes. It offers a gentle mood lift. You might find it tricky to grow indoors. It needs bright light and good airflow. Still, rosemary can become a fragrant part of your indoor herb garden.