Corbin Advisors Named 2026 Connecticut Business Excellence Award Winner By Hartford Business Journal

FARMINGTON, Conn., Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbin Advisors, a leading strategic investor relations and investor communications advisory firm, today announced it has been named the inaugural winner of the Hartford Business Journal's 2026 Connecticut Business Excellence Awards

“Being recognized for business excellence as a women-owned organization in our home state is an incredible honor and deeply meaningful to me,” said Ms. Corbin.“When I founded Corbin in 2007, I set out to challenge conventional thinking, raise the standard for investor relations, and build an enduring firm where exceptional people could do meaningful work and make a measurable impact. Nearly two decades later, I could not be prouder of the industry-leading organization we have become, the extraordinary talent and team behind our success, and the valued clients we are honored to serve all around the world.”

“This recognition reflects what is possible when entrepreneurial vision is matched with an extraordinary culture, a relentless commitment to excellence, and a passion for delivering results,” Corbin continued.“We remain as energized as ever by our north star – Outperformance Built on Trust® – to help public companies create sustained shareholder value and elevate the investor relations industry globally.”

Headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut, Corbin Advisors has grown into a leading investor relations and investor communications advisory firm serving public and pre-IPO companies globally across sectors, market capitalizations, and strategic situations.

About Corbin Advisors

Corbin Advisors is a strategic investor relations and investor communications advisory firm with a track record of supporting our publicly traded clients in creating sustained shareholder value. Our approach leverages decades of Voice of Investor®®) research and data-driven insights; capital markets expertise and deep best practice knowledge; and a proven playbook and passion for client outperformance. We are a trusted advisor and partner to boards of directors, executive leaders, and investor relations professionals, serving a broad range of companies globally across sectors, sizes, and situations. Through defining the standard of excellence and challenging conventional thinking, we enable our clients to boldly differentiate their equity brand, maximize valuation, and build more durable franchises.

Corbin Advisors. Outperformance Built on Trust®.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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