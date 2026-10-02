Hirequotient's Easysource Elevated To Featured Listing On Paylocity Marketplace Within A Month Of Launching

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HireQuotient, an enterprise-grade AI-native recruiting platform, announced today that its flagship AI sourcing agent, EasySource, has been officially featured on the Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) Marketplace just under a month after going live. It is noteworthy that HireQuotient's EasySource is amongst the 8 AI softwares featured on Paylocity, and most other featured ones are background check softwares.

This rapid marketplace recognition highlights the surging demand for autonomous talent sourcing tools that natively integrate with core HR systems.

The Paylocity integration delivers EasySource's powerful capabilities directly to Paylocity's extensive customer base. Rather than solving for internal competence evaluation, EasySource is engineered to directly tackle the primary drivers of mid-market hiring challenges: severe pipeline constraints, speed imperatives, and reducing manual sourcing efforts in the frontline space. By deploying an AI sourcing agent that discovers, evaluates, and engages candidates autonomously, mid-market organizations can instantly scale their reach without expanding their recruiting headcount.

This powerful synergy is already driving compounding value for shared customers across highly complex industries. Forward-thinking Paylocity clients - including BLOX, the world's largest manufacturer of healthcare buildings, and Kapnick, a premier insurance firm - have trusted HireQuotient as their core talent acquisition engine. By uniting HireQuotient's AI-driven sourcing with Paylocity's foundational HR infrastructure, these organizations are planning to successfully transform passive candidate pipelines into active, predictable talent funnels.

Industry leaders have continually recognized the strategic weight of HireQuotient's approach to solving these core bottlenecks. Gokul Rajaram, Coinbase Board Member and widely known as the "Godfather of Google AdSense," recently validated the company's impact on traditional sectors, calling Founder and CEO Smarthveer Sidana a "rare founder who refuses to leave deeply underserved frontline industries until fixed".

Frontline industry giants like Alliance Building Services, W3 Insurance, EnsembleIQ and many more have reported 50-70% manual reduction in sourcing effort, over $30,000 direct cost savings and 45%-60% faster time to hire.

The architecture of EasySource reflects a fundamental shift in how organizations build their talent infrastructure. Prateek Agrawal, Chief of Staff and Head of Product at HireQuotient, emphasized this structural philosophy regarding the rapid adoption of AI natively:

"We spend millions optimizing how people work once they are inside the building, but we rely on archaic, manual scaffolding to decide who gets through the front door," Agrawal noted. "That disconnect is the defining challenge of modern enterprise architecture. You engineer the load-bearing walls from day one. AI in hiring needs to be treated the exact same way. It shouldn't just sit on top of a recruiter's workflow; it needs to become the structural core of how talent pipelines are discovered, evaluated, and integrated."

The featured placement on the Paylocity Marketplace represents a major milestone in HireQuotient's 2026 roadmap, following the rapid execution of the marketplace distribution partnership initiated earlier this year.

About HireQuotient

HireQuotient is an enterprise AI technology company building autonomous talent acquisition solutions. Its flagship platform, EasySource, acts as an AI co-pilot for recruitment teams, automating candidate discovery, credential verification across state license repositories, multi-channel engagement via voice, text, email, and does everything until onboarding. The startup specializes in frontline industries, including but not limited to healthcare, building services, construction, manufacturing, insurance, retail.

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