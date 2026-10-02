Farm Bureau Bank Welcomes Jake Kennedy As Commercial Real Estate Market Executive

Jake Kennedy, Commercial Real Estate Market Executive

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Farm Bureau Bank is pleased to announce the addition of Jake Kennedy to our Commercial Banking Team as Commercial Real Estate Market Executive. In this role, Kennedy will focus on commercial real estate lending and relationship development, helping customers secure financing solutions that support business growth, community investment, and long-term economic development.Originally from Shelby, North Carolina, Kennedy brings a deep appreciation for the communities Farm Bureau Bank serves. Kennedy earned a Master of Business Administration in Finance from Indiana University Kelley School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Gardner-Webb University. Before joining Farm Bureau Bank, Kennedy served as a regional CRE developer, where he led equity capital raising efforts for commercial real estate development projects, structured debt financing solutions, and managed relationships with institutional and high-net-worth investors.“At Farm Bureau Bank, we believe commercial real estate lending is about much more than financing projects. It is about helping communities grow and thrive. Successful developments create jobs, attract new businesses, expand local tax bases, and contribute to the overall vitality of the markets we serve. Jake brings a unique combination of banking, capital markets and commercial real estate finance that will make him an excellent addition to our team as we continue to support responsible growth across our footprint,” said Eric O'Toole, Chief Commercial and Credit Officer.Throughout his career, Kennedy has worked on both the lender and developer sides of commercial real estate, providing him with a comprehensive understanding of the challenges and opportunities involved in complex transactions. His diverse background strengthens Farm Bureau Bank's ability to deliver relationship-focused banking, specialized real estate expertise, and customized financial solutions that support local economic growth."I am excited to join Farm Bureau Bank and contribute to its commitment to serving customers and communities," said Kennedy. "Commercial real estate investment can have a meaningful impact on local economies, and I look forward to building relationships and helping customers achieve their business and development goals."About Farm Bureau BankSince 1999, Farm Bureau Bank has been dedicated to providing financial solutions that empower individuals, families, and businesses in small and rural communities across America. With a deep understanding of the unique financial needs, the bank offers a full suite of banking services designed to help clients grow their businesses, achieve their financial goals, and build lasting prosperity. From personalized lending solutions to comprehensive commercial and treasury services, Farm Bureau Bank remains committed to strengthening the communities it serves.Guided by the philosophy“Not just branches. Roots.”, the bank takes pride in fostering long-term relationships and delivering exceptional service tailored to its clients' needs. For more information about Farm Bureau Bank, please visit .

Alexa Cursoli

Farm Bureau Bank

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Farm Bureau Bank Welcomes Jake Kennedy as Commercial Real Estate Market Executive News Provided By Farm Bureau Bank October 02, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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