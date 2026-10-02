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Sampo Plc: Managers' Transactions (Svensson)


2026-10-02 07:31:43
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sampo plc, managers' transactions, 2 October 2026 at 2:30 pm EEST

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Svensson )

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with terms and conditions of the long-term incentive scheme 2020:1/2.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Klas Svensson
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 175071/9/6
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-09-30
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000552500
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5,527 Unit price: 8.7456 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 5,527 Volume weighted average price: 8.7456 EUR
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-10-01
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000552500
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5,498 Unit price: 8.7915 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 5,498 Volume weighted average price: 8.7915 EUR
____________________________________________


In total, all acquisitions reported above are 11,025 shares.

SAMPO PLC

Mirko Hurmerinta
Interim Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0032

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