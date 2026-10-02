Codegen Marks Major Recognition For Travelbox AI & Lumos

Main Awards International Business / Export Brands Category

National AI Awards 2026 Best Agentic AI Solution Category

SLIM DIGIS 2.6

National AI Awards 2026

TravelBox AI Recognised at SLIM DIGIS 2.6 as Lumos Gains National Recognition at the National AI Awards 2026

COLOMBO, WESTERN, SRI LANKA, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CodeGen has marked a significant milestone in its technology and brand journey, with its TravelBox AI marketing campaign receiving recognition at SLIM DIGIS 2.6 in the International Business / Export Brands category, while its Agentic AI platform Lumos was also recognised at the National AI Awards 2026.

The recognition for TravelBox AI carries particular significance as the International Business / Export Brands category was introduced for the first time in SLIM DIGIS history, placing greater emphasis on brands built to compete beyond the local market.

For CodeGen, the recognition reflects the strategy, creativity and execution behind positioning TravelBox AI as an international technology brand.

TravelBox AI brings together CodeGen's longstanding expertise in travel technology with AI-led innovation, intelligent automation and next-generation digital commerce. Its marketing strategy was developed to communicate this proposition to an international audience while strengthening the platform's positioning among global travel businesses.

The campaign combined product positioning, brand strategy, digital communication and creative execution to present TravelBox AI as a technology proposition developed in Sri Lanka for global markets.

Janaka Kapuliyadde, Head of Marketing, CodeGen International & Vega Innovations, said the recognition was an important validation of the thinking behind the campaign.

“TravelBox AI was built with a global ambition, and our marketing strategy had to reflect that from the outset. We focused on creating a strong international proposition that could clearly communicate the value, innovation and commercial relevance of the platform to global travel businesses. This recognition at SLIM DIGIS is especially meaningful because it acknowledges the strategy, creativity and collaboration behind building TravelBox AI as an international technology brand.”

He added that the achievement also reflected the contribution of teams across marketing, product, creative, commercial and technology functions.

The SLIM DIGIS recognition strengthens CodeGen's broader effort to position Sri Lankan-developed technology more confidently in international markets and demonstrates the increasing importance of combining strong product innovation with equally strong market positioning.

Alongside the TravelBox AI achievement, CodeGen's Lumos platform was recognised at the National AI Awards 2026 under the Best Agentic AI Solution sub-category within the Innovation & Future-Focused Awards.

Developed less than a year ago, Lumos is CodeGen's Agentic AI platform for institutional intelligence.

The platform is designed to connect AI agents, organisational knowledge, data and workflows, enabling teams to work more intelligently across the software development lifecycle while preserving and reusing knowledge created within an organisation.

Lumos is currently being used across teams within CodeGen as the company continues to develop and refine the platform ahead of a broader external rollout.

Its recognition at the National AI Awards marks an important milestone for a product still at an early stage of development and highlights the progress made by the team within a relatively short period.

Dineshka Senevirathne, Director Products, CodeGen International, said the recognition reinforced the potential of the platform and the vision behind its development.

“Lumos was created with the ambition of helping organisations move beyond simply using AI tools and towards building intelligent ecosystems that can learn from their knowledge, decisions and experience. To receive national recognition at such an early stage of the product journey is encouraging and reflects the commitment, engineering and experimentation of the team behind Lumos.”

CodeGen also recognised the contribution of the wider Lumos team, whose work has taken the platform from concept to a nationally recognised Agentic AI solution in less than a year.

The two recognitions highlight different aspects of CodeGen's growth.

While TravelBox AI's achievement at SLIM DIGIS reflects the company's ability to build and position technology for international markets, the recognition for Lumos highlights its continued investment in artificial intelligence, product development and emerging enterprise technologies. Together, they reflect CodeGen's broader ambition to combine innovation, engineering and international market positioning to build globally relevant technology from Sri Lanka.

As the company continues to expand its work across AI, travel technology and enterprise platforms, the latest recognitions mark another step in CodeGen's journey towards strengthening Sri Lanka's presence in the global technology landscape.

About CodeGen

CodeGen is a Sri Lankan-founded technology company developing enterprise platforms and AI-powered solutions for international markets. With a focus on product innovation, domain expertise and emerging technologies, the company continues to build and position technology solutions for global industries.



Danidu Codipilly

CodeGen International

+94 70 205 4044

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CodeGen Marks Major Recognition for TravelBox AI & Lumos News Provided By CodeGen October 02, 2026, 11:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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