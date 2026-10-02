World Business Outlook Awards 2026 To Honour Excellence, Innovation And Leadership At Bangkok

World Business Outlook Awards 2026

File Photo: World Business Outlook Awards Event 2025

World Business Outlook Awards 2026 Logo

Representative Image of World Business Outlook Awards Trophy

World Business Outlook Awards 2026 Certificate

The grand World Business Outlook annual awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on November 15, 2026, at Pullman Bangkok King Power in Bangkok, Thailand.

- Mr Shankar Shivaprasad, Managing Editor of World Business Outlook

SINGAPORE, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- World Business Outlook has announced the World Business Outlook Awards 2026, an annual initiative recognising organisations, startups, entrepreneurs, individuals, senior executives and influential professionals for their achievements, innovation and contributions across diverse sectors.

The prestigious ceremony is scheduled to take place on November 15, 2026, at Pullman Bangkok King Power in Bangkok, Thailand. The event will bring together executives, entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, innovators and professionals from different markets for an evening of recognition, networking and professional interaction.

Held under the theme“Where Vision Meets Recognition,” the 2026 edition will celebrate achievements across sectors including Banking & Business, Finance & Investment, Technology & Innovation, AI & Cybersecurity, Insurance & Healthcare, Manufacturing, Sustainability, Supply Chain & Logistics, Real Estate, Automotive, Retail & E-commerce, Education and Startups.

The awards will recognise organisations and individuals that have demonstrated notable performance, introduced innovative solutions, shown leadership or made meaningful contributions to their respective fields.

Highlighting the significance of the 2026 edition, Mr Shankar Shivaprasad, Managing Editor of World Business Outlook, said:

“In an era defined by rapid transformation and disruptive technologies, true leadership is measured by the ability to innovate sustainably and create meaningful global value. Under our theme, 'Where Vision Meets Recognition,' the World Business Outlook Awards 2026 aims to shine a spotlight on those visionary enterprises, startups, and leaders who are not just adapting to the shifting economic landscape, but actively redefining it. Bangkok will serve as a premier stage to celebrate their resilience, ingenuity, and benchmark-setting contributions to global commerce.”

Nominations Open for World Business Outlook Awards 2026

Nominations for the World Business Outlook Awards 2026 are now open to organisations, startups, entrepreneurs, professionals, senior executives and influential leaders across the eligible categories.

The nomination process provides participants with an opportunity to present their achievements, innovative initiatives and contributions for consideration. Companies can nominate their organisations, while individuals can nominate themselves or deserving professionals whose work reflects leadership, innovation and meaningful sector contributions.

Startups and emerging companies are also encouraged to participate and showcase solutions, initiatives and achievements that are contributing to the development of their respective fields.

Nominations will be reviewed by an experienced jury with knowledge across different sectors. The evaluation will consider factors including achievements, performance, innovation, leadership and overall contribution.

Organisations and individuals interested in participating can submit their nominations through the official World Business Outlook Awards nomination page: nomination/.

A Platform for Recognition and Professional Engagement

The World Business Outlook Awards 2026 will bring together established organisations, startups, entrepreneurs, executives and professionals, creating opportunities for networking, knowledge exchange and professional interaction.

For sponsors and participating organisations, the event will provide opportunities for brand visibility and engagement through selected event, media and promotional activities. Depending on the sponsorship package, benefits may include event branding, corporate video presentations, speaking opportunities, interviews, photoshoots, magazine placements, and post-event digital media promotions.

For nominees and recognised leaders, participation offers an opportunity to showcase achievements, connect with peers and engage with professionals from different sectors and markets.

Sponsorship Opportunities

The World Business Outlook Awards 2026 will offer Gold and Platinum sponsorship packages with different levels of event, media, branding and hospitality benefits.

Depending on the selected package, sponsors may receive opportunities including:

●On-stage branding at the Event

●Corporate video presentations

●Video interviews and photoshoots

●Magazine and digital advertising

●Post-event articles and media coverage

●Social media promotions

●VIP or premium event access

●Hospitality and accommodation benefits

Specific deliverables and arrangements will depend on the selected sponsorship package and agreed event terms.

Recognising Achievements Across a Changing Landscape

Organisations and professionals are navigating rapid technological developments, changing market conditions and evolving customer expectations. Against this backdrop, innovation, leadership and adaptability continue to shape developments across multiple sectors.

The World Business Outlook Awards 2026 will highlight organisations, startups and individuals responding to these changes through innovative solutions, strategic initiatives and meaningful contributions to their fields.

The ceremony will also provide an opportunity for participants from different markets to exchange ideas, build professional connections and celebrate achievements.

Opportunities for Nominees and Participants

Participation in the World Business Outlook Awards 2026 can provide opportunities to:

●Showcase achievements and milestones

●Highlight innovation and leadership

●Strengthen professional and organisational visibility

●Connect with executives, entrepreneurs and decision-makers

●Engage with peers and potential partners

●Participate in event-related media and networking activities

●Celebrate achievements alongside recognised organisations and professionals

About World Business Outlook

World Business Outlook is a Singapore-based business and technology publication covering finance, technology, healthcare, markets and other major sectors. The publication features business news, interviews, industry insights and analysis for readers across international markets.

The World Business Outlook Awards are an annual initiative recognising performance, innovation, leadership and contributions across diverse fields.

Event Details

World Business Outlook Awards 2026

Date: November 15, 2026

Venue: Pullman Bangkok King Power, Bangkok, Thailand

Theme: Where Vision Meets Recognition

For nominations, visit: nomination/

For nominations, sponsorship opportunities and other enquiries:

World Business Outlook

Email:...

Phone: +65 8615 9608

Website:

John Smith

World Business Outlook

+65 8615 9608

email us here

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World Business Outlook Awards 2026 to Honour Excellence, Innovation and Leadership at Bangkok News Provided By World Business Outlook October 02, 2026, 11:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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