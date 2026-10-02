Syndacast Named Best Travel & Hospitality Marketing Agency - Asia 2026

Best Travel & Hospitality Marketing Agency – Asia 2026

Syndacast Team at an Event in Bangkok

Tom Nguyen MD at Syndacast

- Tom - Nguyen Truong Tung, MD of Syndacast

BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Syndacast, the Bangkok and Singapore based performance marketing agency specialising in hospitality and luxury travel, has been recognised by World Business Outlook with the award title“Best Travel & Hospitality Marketing Agency - Asia 2026.”

The award recognises Syndacast's specialised approach to performance digital marketing for hotels and resorts, combining hospitality expertise, performance-driven media strategies, data-led decision making and emerging technologies to help hospitality brands compete in an increasingly fragmented digital travel landscape.

Founded in 2008, Syndacast has built its business around one core area of expertise: online performance marketing for travel. Today, the agency works with top hotel groups, luxury resorts and boutique properties across Asia Pacific.

Rather than operating as a generalist digital agency, Syndacast has developed its methodology specifically around the commercial realities of luxury hotel marketing - from destination demand and feeder markets to seasonality, traveller intent, booking behaviour and direct-booking objectives.

Recognition for a hospitality-focused approach

The Best Travel & Hospitality Marketing Agency - Asia 2026 award highlights Syndacast's continued focus on measurable digital marketing performance within the travel and hospitality sector.

For Syndacast, the recognition reflects a long-term commitment to building marketing strategies around the individual requirements of each hotel rather than applying a standard digital marketing formula.

Every property has different commercial challenges. Syndacast therefore begins its planning process by examining the property's positioning, target guests, priority markets, destination characteristics, seasonality and existing demand before determining the appropriate media strategy.

This hospitality-specific approach has become one of the defining characteristics of the agency's business.

Performance over visibility

At the centre of Syndacast's philosophy is a focus on measurable performance rather than visibility for its own sake. The agency works across search, social media, programmatic advertising and other digital/AI channels, connecting media activity with the stages of the hotel booking journey.

For hotels, the objective is not simply to generate impressions or clicks. Campaign strategies are designed around the quality of traffic, relevant traveller demand and the hotel's broader direct-booking objectives. This performance-led philosophy has allowed Syndacast to develop long-term relationships with major international hospitality brands and luxury hotel operators across the region. Its client experience includes brands and properties associated with IHG, Marriott, Hilton, Banyan Group and Sala Hospitality, alongside independent luxury hotels and resorts.

Bringing hospitality expertise into the AI era

The award comes at a time when the way travellers discover and research hotels is changing rapidly.

Generative AI and conversational platforms are creating new ways for travellers to research destinations, compare hotels, build itineraries and ask highly specific travel questions.

Syndacast has responded by expanding its capabilities into ChatGPT advertising, helping hotels and travel brands explore opportunities to reach potential guests during conversational travel research. Syndacast views ChatGPT advertising as an additional layer within the hospitality media mix rather than a replacement for existing digital channels.

Its approach begins with the hotel and its commercial objectives. Syndacast assesses the property's positioning, destination, priority feeder markets, traveller intent and seasonality before determining how emerging conversational advertising opportunities may fit into the broader strategy.

For the agency, the evolution of AI reinforces the importance of hospitality expertise. As travellers move between search engines, social platforms, booking sites and conversational AI, understanding the traveller remains more important than simply following the latest platform.

Technology supported by hospitality knowledge

Syndacast's development has been driven by the combination of technology and sector expertise.

The agency uses data and digital media technologies to help hospitality brands identify relevant audiences, understand market opportunities and make more informed decisions about media investment.

At the same time, Syndacast maintains that technology should support - rather than replace - strategic understanding of the hotel and its destination.

This philosophy has become particularly relevant as artificial intelligence introduces new advertising and discovery environments.

The agency is now developing strategies around how hotels can participate in these emerging environments while maintaining the same performance principles applied across established digital channels.

Continuing to develop the hospitality marketing industry

Alongside client work, Syndacast has also launched the Syndacast Hotel Growth Lab on YouTube, providing practical discussions and workshops focused on data-backed hotel marketing, performance media and measurable growth.

The initiative reflects the company's broader role within the hospitality marketing community: not only executing campaigns, but also sharing knowledge and encouraging hotel marketers to approach digital investment with greater commercial discipline.

Looking beyond the award

The Best Travel & Hospitality Marketing Agency - Asia 2026 recognition marks another milestone in Syndacast's development as a specialist hospitality marketing company.

As hotel competition increases and traveller behaviour continues to evolve, the agency sees its future around the same principle that has shaped its business since 2008: combining deep hospitality knowledge with technology and measurable digital performance.

From traditional search and paid media to programmatic advertising and emerging conversational AI, Syndacast continues to develop new ways for hotels to reach travellers while keeping the focus firmly on the business objectives behind the marketing.

“The award is recognition of what Syndacast has focused on for many years: hospitality, performance and measurable outcomes,” said Tom Nguyen, Managing Director of Syndacast.“The technology and platforms will continue to change, but our job remains steady: understand the hotels, understand the travellers and build marketing that creates meaningful commercial results.”

With the travel industry entering a new era of AI-driven discovery, Syndacast is continuing to position itself at the intersection of hospitality expertise, performance marketing and digital innovation.

About Syndacast: A performance-driven digital marketing company specialising in hospitality and travel. Based in Bangkok and Singapore, the company works with hotels, resorts and global hospitality brands across Thailand and Southeast Asia, combining hospitality expertise, data, digital media and emerging technology to drive measurable marketing performance. Syndacast is also the company behind Luxora, a premium Asia-focused travel and lifestyle publication covering luxury hotels and resorts, destinations, experiences, food and drink, and contemporary travel. Through Luxora, Syndacast combines its hospitality industry knowledge with editorial storytelling to showcase distinctive travel experiences across Asia.

Nguyen Truong Tung

Syndacast Co. Ltd,

+66 87 718 4166

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