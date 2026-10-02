Snapedit's Background Remover API Tested Against Competitions & Business Promotions

MENAFN - GetNews)"Background Remover API demo result"Our own benchmark tests of SnapEdit's Background Remover API against similar offerings from Photoroom, Remove, Picsart, and PicWish across 45 product images showed comparable output quality at roughly one-tenth the cost

Hanoi, Vietnam - October 2nd, 2026 - SnapEdit recently released a detailed benchmark of Background Removal APIs tested against four established competitors across standard e-commerce and catalog photography: apparel, footwear, jewelry, and general product shots.

The result: SnapEdit's model reaches approximately 95% of the output quality of market leaders Photoroom and Remove on the vast majority of these images at a fraction of the cost. The gap only appears on a narrow set of extreme edge cases, fine flyaway hair under studio lighting, transparent objects on strongly colored backgrounds, and heavy cast shadows that represent a small fraction of real production workloads.

On the technical side, the SnapEdit's API returns a clean RGBA cutout with an accurate alpha mask, preserving fine detail at object boundaries, or a foreground mask alone if that's what a pipeline needs. Processing takes 1 to 3 seconds per call, and the same endpoint handles people, products, and general objects through a single unified model, without switching endpoints based on subject type.

"We build models that hold up at production quality, but we don't think businesses should pay a premium price to use them," said Nam Le, Founder and CEO of SnapEdit and SilverAI. "The goal is to give teams AI tools good enough to run their actual business on, at a cost that doesn't eat into their margins the way a lot of AI tooling budgets do."

Background Remover API pricing

API calls cost $0.002 per image on a subscription plan, compared to $0.02 for Photoroom and $0.20 for Remove, roughly 10 times and 100 times more expensive respectively for output that is visually indistinguishable on the vast majority of production workloads. At 100,000 images a month, that difference is $200 on SnapEdit versus $2,000 on Photoroom and $20,000 on Remove

Pricing and Free Credits for Businesses

SnapEdit's API runs on a credit system: $0.002/credit on a monthly subscription plan, or $0.003 per credit for the pay-as-you-go plans. Plans are available from 1,000 up to 500,000 credits per month at the same flat rate; businesses using more than 500,000 credits a month can contact SnapEdit for custom pricing. One background removal call costs one credit.

Businesses evaluating the Remove Background API for the first time can apply for 1,000 free credits to trial it before committing to a paid plan. Contact SnapEdit at... to request access.

Users can also visit the web version of SnapEdit's background remover at: /background-remover to perform simple tasks and to gauge the quality of the tool.

About SnapEdit

SnapEdit is an AI photo editing application trusted by more than 20 million users worldwide across web, iOS, and Android. Known for its one-touch object removal, background removal, and photo enhancement tools, SnapEdit has processed more than 300 million images and holds an average 4.8/5 rating on the App Store. With the launch of SnapEdit for Developers, the company now offers its proprietary AI models and GPU infrastructure to businesses and developers through a unified API. SnapEdit is developed by SilverAI.