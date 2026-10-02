Stephanie Mintz Launches The Relationship Solution Systemtm, A Structured Framework For Couples Who Want A Clear Path Forward

MENAFN - GetNews) The self-guided system brings practical relationship strategies, communication frameworks and conflict-resolution tools into a step-by-step process couples can implement privately.

Playa Vista, California - October 2, 2026 - Relationship strategist Stephanie Mintz has announced the Relationship Solution System, a structured, self-guided relationship framework created for couples who want more than general advice about improving their relationship.

Developed from Mintz's work with couples over more than 15 years, the Relationship Solution System provides a sequential approach to communication, conflict and repair, connection, intimacy and long-term relationship maintenance.

The idea behind the system came from a pattern Mintz repeatedly encountered in her work:

Couples frequently know they have a problem.

What they don't know is what to do next.

“Knowing that you need to communicate better isn't the same as knowing how to communicate differently when you're actually in the middle of a difficult conversation,” said Mintz.“Couples need practical tools they can use in real life.”

From Relationship Advice to Relationship Strategy

The Relationship Solution System was designed to close that gap.

Instead of treating relationship improvement as a collection of isolated tips, the system organizes strategies into a specific progression.

Couples begin by establishing a stronger foundation and learning how to create more productive conversations.

From there, they work through strategies for navigating conflict and difficult emotions before focusing on rebuilding connection and intimacy.

The final portion of the system focuses on integrating those strategies into everyday life and creating practices couples can return to as their relationship continues to evolve.

Throughout the process, couples receive practical frameworks, exercises, worksheets and communication tools designed for implementation outside of a traditional session-based environment.

Built for Real-Life Relationships

Mintz says one of the biggest misconceptions about struggling relationships is that every problem requires more discussion.

Sometimes, she argues, couples have already discussed the problem repeatedly.

They're simply repeating the same conversation without changing the underlying pattern.

“Couples can have the same argument for five years and become extremely good at having that argument,” Mintz said.“More conversation doesn't automatically create better communication. Sometimes you need to change the structure of the conversation itself.”

That distinction is central to the Relationship Solution System.

Rather than asking couples to simply communicate more, the framework focuses on helping them communicate more productively and giving them specific strategies for what to do when conversations begin moving in the wrong direction.

A Private, Self-Guided Option

The Relationship Solution System is self-guided and designed to be completed privately and at the couple's own pace.

It is separate from Mintz's private Strategic Relationship Consulting work and provides another path for couples who want access to her methodology without a private consulting engagement.

One purchase provides shared access for the couple.

The program is educational and strategic in nature and does not replace therapy, medical treatment, legal counsel, emergency services or other licensed professional care when those services are appropriate.

A Larger Mission

The launch is part of Mintz's broader effort to change the way people think about solving relationship problems.

Through the Relationship Solution System, media appearances, interviews, speaking, educational content and forthcoming publishing projects, Mintz is advancing a strategy-centered approach to relationships.

Her central message is simple:

Relationships need more than hope. They need tools, structure and intentional action.

About Stephanie Mintz

Stephanie Mintz is The Strategic Relationship Consultant and creator of Strategic Relationship Consulting and the Relationship Solution System.

For more than 15 years, her work has focused on helping individuals and couples address communication, recurring conflict, connection, intimacy and major relationship challenges through structured, practical strategies.

For more information about Stephanie Mintz and the Relationship Solution System, visit StephanieMintz.