Sybiha, Van Leeuwen Meet In Kyiv To Discuss Protection Of Ukrainian Cities

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Sybiha announced this on X.

"Good meeting with Jeffrey van Leeuwen, Director of the Office of the NATO Secretary General. I briefed him on Russia's ongoing terror campaign, including the use of jet-powered Shahed drones, and on the steps needed to counter it," Sybiha said.

He noted that Ukraine appreciates van Leeuwen's his readiness to visit Ukraine and witness firsthand the conditions in which people and cities live every day.

The minister said that in September, Kyiv had more than 230 air sirens – twice as many as in August, with a record 13-hour continuous alert on the final day of the month.

Ukrainian and partner intelligence services have data on Russia's plans to attack EU countries - Sybiha

The sides discussed further cooperation and assistance aimed at protecting Ukrainian cities and stopping Russia's terror campaign using drones and missiles.

"Russian attacks already threaten not just Ukraine, but also NATO member states through intensifying attacks on border infrastructure, acts of sabotage, and other dangerous provocations. Ukraine's defenders continue to protect the entire Euro-Atlantic area from the Russian threat. We are grateful for the Alliance's support," Sybiha said.

As reported, Russia launched more than 100 attack drones at Ukraine overnight on October 2, nearly 50 of them jet-powered.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called on Russia to stop its nuclear threats after Moscow reportedly sent a letter to the Alliance saying it was prepared to use its nuclear arsenal in the event of an attack on its territory.

U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker also stressed that Russia's hybrid actions are primarily aimed at distracting allies from supporting Ukraine, and that the response should be to further increase assistance to Kyiv.

Photos: x.com/andrii_sybiha