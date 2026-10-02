Calum Smith is an Early Career Research Fellow in Population Health at the University of Oxford. His work focuses on alcohol, gambling and the use of data by industries. He completed his DPhil in Population Health at the University of Oxford, focusing on the commercial determinants of health, with a particular focus on alcohol.

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