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Calum Smith

Calum Smith


2026-10-02 07:09:14
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Research Fellow in Population Health, University of Oxford
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Calum Smith is an Early Career Research Fellow in Population Health at the University of Oxford. His work focuses on alcohol, gambling and the use of data by industries. He completed his DPhil in Population Health at the University of Oxford, focusing on the commercial determinants of health, with a particular focus on alcohol.

Experience
  • –present Research Fellow in Population Health, University of Oxford
Education
  • 2025 University of Oxford, Population Health

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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