Postdoctoral Researcher in Circadian Biology, FutureNeuro Research Ireland Center & School of Pharmacy and Biomolecular Sciences, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences

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Dr Ronan Lordan is a researcher specialising in circadian biology, aging, metabolism, and nutritional pharmacology. He is conducting a NeuroAdapt Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA) Postdoctoral Fellowship with the FutureNeuro Research Ireland Centre for Translational Brain Science and the School of Pharmacy and Biomolecular Sciences at RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences. His fellowship focuses on uncovering how circadian rhythms contribute to bipolar disorder, in collaboration with Prof. Annie Curtis and Dr. Cristina R. Reschke.

Dr Lordan previously completed postdoctoral training at the Institute for Translational Medicine and Therapeutics, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, in the laboratory of Prof. Garret A. FitzGerald. There, he investigated how the circadian clock shapes metabolism and aging, and contributed to both preclinical and clinical research on prostaglandins and circadian rhythms alongside Prof. Carsten Skarke and Prof. Georgios Paschos.

Ronan holds a B.Sc. in Biological Sciences with concurrent Teacher Education from the University of Limerick (UL) and is a qualified secondary school teacher. He earned his Ph.D. in 2020 in cardiovascular science, pharmacology, and nutrition under Dr. Ioannis Zabetakis, developing novel antiplatelet nutraceuticals. He also completed a Postgraduate Certificate and Master's in Teaching, Learning and Scholarship at UL under Dr. Íde O'Sullivan and Dr. Michael Wride, focusing on the mentorship and career development of early-career researchers. In addition, he has led postdoctoral research at the Bernal Institute (UL) on the pharmacology of antiplatelet phospholipid therapeutics.

–present Postdoctoral Researcher in Circadian Biology, School of Pharmacy and Biomolecular Sciences, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences

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