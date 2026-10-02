Senior Lecturer in Political Science, University of Sheffield

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Dr James Weinberg is an academic in the Department of Politics at the University of Sheffield with an international reputation when researching, writing and presenting on specialist topics in the field of political behaviour. His research has been published in a range of high profile peer-reviewed journals, such as the British Journal of Political Science, and he has held grants from a range of funding bodies such as the ESRC, Leverhulme Trust, and Joseph Rowntree Reform Trust. Through his work, James engages with a strong network of impact partners in parliamentary circles and civil society, and he has also held an elected position on the executive committee of the UK Political Studies Association. Alongside academic conference presentations, James routinely delivers guest lectures about his research at other universities in the UK and abroad, and he has appeared in print, radio and television outlets including The Guardian, the Washington Post, BBC Radio 4, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC World, GB News, LBC Radio, and TimesRadio, as well as featuring on a series of podcasts such as Politicwise and The Bunker. In 2022, he was named on a global list of '50 influential researchers whose work might help to shape 21st century politicians' (Apolitical Foundation).



2024–present Senior lecturer, University of Sheffield 2019–2023 Lecturer, University of Sheffield



2018 University of Sheffield, PhD

2013 University of Manchester, MA 2012 University of Oxford, BA (hons)

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