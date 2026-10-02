Plexrum Protocol Deploys Sepolia Testnet Prototype For Real Estate Record And Token Workflow Testing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Plexrum Protocol deployed its Sepolia testnet prototype, allowing users to test sample real estate-related asset records, role-based workflow stages, and ERC-1155 test-unit transfers.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexrum Protocol LLC announced that it deployed a prototype on Ethereum's Sepolia test network on September 30, 2026. The prototype enables developers and technology users to create sample real estate-related asset records, inspect associated on-chain data and transfer test ERC-1155 units between compatible wallets.









The prototype includes a role-gated workflow that moves sample records through predefined demonstration tiers. This function allows users to observe how designated permissions and workflow stages are executed through smart-contract functions on the Sepolia test network.

The deployment is intended to test selected technical functions related to digital asset records and token transfers. The current prototype does not provide a property marketplace, token-holder voting, an exit process or functionality for live property transactions.

“Deploying the Sepolia prototype provides a test environment for reviewing selected asset-record and token-transfer functions,” said a Plexrum Protocol representative.“Feedback gathered during testing may be used to assess the documented workflows, technical behavior and interface operation.”

All records and tokens available through the prototype are illustrative. They are not connected to a specific physical property and do not establish property ownership, verified legal interests, investment rights, income rights or redemption claims. Any live implementation would require applicable legal, regulatory and administrative arrangements.

Plexrum Protocol may use feedback from the testing phase to identify technical or interface issues and assess the prototype's documented workflows.

About Plexrum Protocol LLC

Plexrum Protocol LLC develops blockchain technology for real-world asset applications. Its work includes digital asset records, smart-contract workflows and infrastructure used to explore real estate-related tokenization processes.

Media Contact

Organization: Plexrum Protocol LLC

Contact Person Name: Sona Makenzi

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Address: Level 39, MBFC Tower 2, 10 Marina Boulevard, Singapore

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

The prototype is available on the