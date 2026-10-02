Alta Equipment Group Announces Preferred Stock Dividend
About Alta Equipment Group Inc.
Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in North America. Through its branch network, the Company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, concrete and asphalt paving equipment, other construction equipment and allied products. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for 42 years and has over 80 total locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, New York, Virginia, Nevada and Florida, and the Canadian provinces of Ontario, New Brunswick, and Quebec. Alta offers its customers a one-stop shop for their equipment needs through its broad, industry-leading product portfolio. More information can be found at .
Contacts
Investors:
Kevin Inda
SCR Partners, LLC
...
(225) 772-0254
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