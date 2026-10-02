Cozi Furniture Expands Ashley Furniture Selection for Maryland and DMV Homeowners

Cozi Furniture Expands Ashley Furniture Selection for Maryland and DMV Homeowners

MARYLAND (MD), MD, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cozi Furniture is expanding its selection of Ashley Furniture products for homeowners across Maryland and the greater DMV area, giving customers access to furniture and home furnishing solutions for living rooms, bedrooms, dining spaces, home offices, outdoor areas, and more.Based in New Carrollton, Maryland, Cozi Furniture features a dedicated collection of Ashley Furniture products through its showroom and online store, providing customers with multiple ways to discover furniture for their homes.From complete living room and bedroom collections to individual sofas, sectionals, dining furniture, mattresses, and home accessories, Cozi Furniture's Ashley selection provides options for customers furnishing a new home or updating an existing space.A Destination for Ashley Furniture in MarylandAshley Furniture products form an important part of Cozi Furniture's current product offering.The retailer's dedicated Ashley Furniture collection includes products across multiple categories, allowing customers to explore furniture for different rooms and purposes in one location.The selection includes living room furniture, bedroom furniture, dining furniture, mattresses, home office furniture, outdoor furniture, and home accents.For shoppers searching for Ashley Furniture in Maryland, the Cozi Furniture showroom in New Carrollton provides an opportunity to explore available products locally, while the company's online store allows customers to browse the collection from home.Ashley Living Room FurnitureThe living room is often one of the most frequently used spaces in a home, and Cozi Furniture offers a range of Ashley living room products designed for different room sizes, layouts, and preferences.Customers can explore Ashley sofas, sectionals, loveseats, recliners, chairs, ottomans, coffee tables, end tables, and coordinated living room collections.The selection includes both individual furniture pieces and complete living room arrangements, giving shoppers flexibility when furnishing their space.Whether a customer is replacing an existing sofa, creating a larger seating area, or furnishing a new home, the Ashley collection provides multiple configurations to consider.Bedroom Furniture and Ashley SleepCozi Furniture's Ashley offering also extends to bedrooms.Customers can shop Ashley beds, bedroom sets, nightstands, dressers, chests, mirrors, and other bedroom furnishings.The retailer also features Ashley Sleep mattresses, allowing customers to explore mattress options alongside bedroom furniture.This creates a convenient shopping experience for customers who are furnishing an entire bedroom and want to coordinate their bed, storage furniture, and mattress within the same purchase.Dining Furniture for the HomeAshley dining furniture is another part of Cozi Furniture's selection.Customers can explore dining tables, chairs, dining sets, bar stools, and other pieces designed for dining areas and open-plan living spaces.For homeowners who regularly entertain family and friends, dining furniture can play an important role in creating a functional and welcoming space.Cozi's broader furniture selection allows customers to explore dining products alongside living room and bedroom furniture rather than shopping for each room separately.Home Office and Outdoor FurnitureThe Ashley selection available through Cozi Furniture also extends beyond traditional indoor living spaces.Customers can explore home office furniture for workspaces as well as outdoor furniture for patios, balconies, gardens, and other exterior areas.This broader selection reflects the changing way homeowners use their properties, with dedicated spaces for working, relaxing, entertaining, and spending time with family.More Than One Ashley CollectionCozi Furniture's Ashley collection includes products associated with different Ashley brands and collections, including Signature Design by Ashley, Benchcraft, Millennium, and Ashley Sleep.This gives shoppers access to a variety of furniture styles, materials, configurations, and price points within the broader Ashley product portfolio.Customers can browse available products online and contact Cozi Furniture for additional information about specific products, availability, delivery, and showroom visits.Shop Ashley Furniture Online or In PersonCozi Furniture combines its online shopping platform with a physical showroom in New Carrollton.Customers can begin their search online, explore Ashley Furniture products, compare options, and then visit the showroom when they want an in-person shopping experience.The Cozi Furniture showroom is located at:8452 Annapolis RoadNew Carrollton, MD 20784Customers can contact the store at 301-577-7111 for assistance with furniture selection, product availability, delivery, and other purchasing questions.The company also provides delivery options within its applicable service area and financing options for qualifying purchases.Serving Maryland and the Greater DMVFor homeowners in New Carrollton, Prince George's County, Maryland, and surrounding DMV communities, Cozi Furniture provides a local destination for exploring Ashley Furniture products.The combination of a physical showroom, online product catalog, and broad furniture selection allows customers to approach furniture shopping according to their individual needs.Whether shoppers are looking for an Ashley sectional for a family living room, a bedroom set for a new home, an Ashley Sleep mattress, a dining collection, or furniture for a home office, Cozi Furniture provides multiple options within its Ashley Furniture collection.As homeowners continue to invest in comfortable, functional, and personalized living spaces, Cozi Furniture remains focused on making a broad selection of furniture and mattresses accessible to customers through its New Carrollton showroom and online shopping experience.About Cozi FurnitureCozi Furniture is a furniture and mattress retailer located in the Carrollton Shopping Center at 8452 Annapolis Road, New Carrollton, Maryland 20784. The company offers furniture and home furnishing products across living room, bedroom, dining room, home office, entertainment, outdoor, mattress, and home décor categories. Its product selection includes Ashley Furniture, Crown Mark, Coaster Z2 Premium, and other furniture offerings.Customers can shop through the Cozi Furniture showroom or online store, with delivery and financing options available subject to applicable terms and service-area requirements.

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Cozi Furniture Expands Ashley Furniture Selection for Maryland and DMV Homeowners News Provided By Haelsoft Digital Limited October 02, 2026, 10:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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