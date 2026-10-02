Jaguaras Shuttle Services - Powered by Pronto

Files Notice of Charter Rule violation and Cease-and-Desist notice against Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) for their Game Day Express (GDX) Service

- Kumar ShahJACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pronto Launches Booking Portal for Jacksonville Jaguars Game-Day Shuttle Service... Files Notice of Charter Rule violation and Cease-and-Desist notice against Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) for their Game Day Express (GDX) Service...... Registered charter provider says it responded to JTA's notice, JTA said it had "no further role," and then proceeded to operate the service anyway in violation of Federal Laws (49 CFR Part 604)...JACKSONVILLE, Florida and San Jose, California - October 1, 2026 – San Jose, California based Pronto Corporation today launched its booking portal for shuttle service to Jacksonville Jaguars home games at EverBank Stadium, and confirmed it has served the JTA with a notice of violation of the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Charter Rule and cease-and-desist against JTA's Game Day Express Service.The portal is live at iPronto/jacksonville-jaguars, with published schedules for the November 1 game against the Indianapolis Colts and other future events held at EverBank Stadium.Pronto answered JTA's notice. JTA operated the service anyway.On July 21, 2026, JTA issued a charter service notice under 49 CFR § 604.14 for Jaguars game-day shuttle service. Pronto, a registered charter provider, responded in the affirmative inside the response window that closed August 4 - ready, willing and able to operate the service pursuant to which, on July 27, JTA issued a statement it was stepping out and that it "has no further role in this process".In violation of the FTA Charter Rule, JTA then proceeded to operate game-day shuttle service anyway, beginning with the preseason home game on August 21 - days after its own response window closed - and continuing through the home games on August 28, September 13 and September 27.Pronto: 15+ years of experience in delivering Special Event Shuttle ServicesPronto has been delivering special event shuttle services for 15+ years starting with the fan shuttle services it launched under an agreement with San Francisco 49ers in 2010 and since then for numerous other venues and special events, including UC Berkeley Football games, Live Nation concerts, Pebble Beach Car show, Paul McCartney and JayZ & Justin Timberlake concerts.Since responding to JTA's notice, Pronto has also launched game-day shuttle service for University of Nebraska Huskers football games and has successfully completed 67 shuttle service schedules and transported 3,188 passengers and is scheduled for Oct 3, Oct 10, Oct 31 and Nov 21 games.Jacksonville Jaguars Shuttle Services – Powered by ProntoPronto's Jacksonville portal - iPronto/jacksonville-jaguars – is set up with scheduled departures to EverBank Stadium from four park-and-ride lots.What Pronto is asking forPronto has asked JTA to stand down from operating Jaguars game-day shuttle service and to allow the registered private provider that answered its notice to operate it, as Part 604 requires."As communicated to JTA in July 2026, and as evidenced by the successful launch of the Nebraska Huskers Shuttle services in September 2026, and the launch of the Jacksonville Jaguars Shuttle Services booking portal today, we have definitively established that we are ready, willing, and able to operate these services for the Jaguars fans and residents of City of Jacksonville," Shah said.“We have asked JTA to follow through on its July 27 communication that it "has no further role in this process", to stop advertising its Game Day Express service, to stop its operation effective immediately, and to allow private operators operate the service under the rights and protections granted to us by the Federal Charter Rule.”About ProntoAccelar, Inc. dba Pronto Corporation is a Silicon Valley technology-enabled Mobility company and developer of the iPronto platform. Over 20+ years, Pronto has completed 60,000+ trips for 2.5 million+ passengers for schools, colleges & universities, corporations, public agencies, and private groups. Pronto has also supported major programs including a four-year game-day shuttle engagement serving San Francisco 49ers fans, UC Berkeley football, Live Nation concerts, Nebraska Huskers football and many others over the past 15+ years and served 100,000+ fans. Learn more at .For the mediaMedia contact:...Media Packet: Click here to view the expanded media packet.

Kumar Shah

Pronto Corporation

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Pronto Launches Booking Portal for Jacksonville Jaguars Game-Day Shuttle Service News Provided By Pronto Corporation October 02, 2026, 10:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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