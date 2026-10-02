INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY NEW YORK RETURNS TO RANDALL's ISLAND FOR 11TH ANNUAL CELEBRATION

IPDNYC 2026 Flyer

IPDNYC 2025

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NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Indigenous Peoples Day New York (IPDNYC) returns to Randall's Island for its 11th annual two-day celebration of Indigenous culture and Native heritage.The FREE public celebration brings 24 hours of cultural expression and exchange from across the nation and around the globe, featuring Intertribal dancing, live music, cultural performances, spoken word, storytelling, guest speakers, and an evening concert.Come hungry for knowledge, art, culture, and good eats. Enjoy food trucks serving diverse flavors and traditional favorites like frybread, shop at the artisan market, discover handmade treasures, and hear from Indigenous advocates and allies. This family-friendly gathering is centered on connection, community, and change-making.After the sun sets on Day One, guests are invited to camp on Randall's Island, connect under the stars, and remain on-site for the 7:00 a.m. Sunrise Tobacco and Water Ceremony on Day Two.This year also marks the 10th anniversary of IPDNYC's internationally recognized Water Ceremony and the 10th anniversary of the Standing Rock action, connecting the event to a decade of Indigenous-led advocacy for the protection of water, land, and Indigenous rights.IPDNYC aims to challenge narratives that portray Christopher Columbus as a hero while creating greater space for Indigenous histories, voices, and lived experiences.WHERE: Randall's Island, New York CityADMISSION: Free and open to the publicFor schedule updates and additional information, visit: href="⁠" rel="external nofollow" squarespace.###MEDIA: The press is invited to attend and cover the celebration. Media images and interview opportunities are available on request.Contact: Janice Torres, The Brand Phoenix... | (917) 789-4939

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INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY NEW YORK RETURNS TO RANDALL'S ISLAND FOR 11TH ANNUAL CELEBRATION News Provided By WeAid Inc October 02, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Environment, Human Rights, World & Regional



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