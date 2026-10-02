Lifespire Celebrates 75 Years Of Being The Voice Of Ability, Belonging, And Impact

Lifespire Inc. 75 Years. Over Thirteen Hundred Lives. One Enduring Mission, the Voice of Ability, Belonging, and Impact

Lifespire will commemorate its 75th Anniversary Gala on November 2, 2026

- Tom LydonNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NEW YORK, NY October 2, 2026 – Lifespire, Inc., will be recognizing its 75th Anniversary. For the last three-quarters of a century, Lifespire (formerly A.C.R.M.D) has been transforming possibilities into realities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and their families, helping individuals lead lives defined by dignity, opportunity, purpose, and choice.Founded in 1951, Lifespire has grown alongside the communities it serves, advancing a vision in which people with IDD are recognized not by limitations, but by their abilities, aspirations, choices, and contributions.In celebration of this historic milestone, Lifespire will commemorate its 75th Anniversary Gala on November 2, 2026, under the theme“Being the Voice of Ability, Belonging, and Impact.”The Gala will honor the people with IDD and families who have been at the heart of Lifespire's mission, as well as the dedicated employees, advocates, donors, elected and government partners, and community leaders who have helped move that mission forward.For Lifespire, ability means seeing the potential in every person. Belonging means creating communities where people with IDD are valued, included, heard, and empowered. And impact represents 75 years of opening doors, strengthening families, expanding opportunities, and changing lives.As Lifespire looks toward its next 75 years, its commitment remains clear: to amplify the voices of people with IDD, champion greater opportunity and inclusion, strengthen community partnerships, and help build a future where every person has the opportunity to live with dignity, purpose, choice, and possibility.75 Years. Over Thirteen Hundred Lives. One Enduring Mission.Being the Voice of Ability, Belonging, and Impact.Those interested in attending or supporting the Gala may visit:About Lifespire, Inc.Founded in 1951 by Ida and Carl Rappaport and Harry Kamish, Lifespire is a New York-based nonprofit organization supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout the state.Lifespire provides residential, day habilitation, educational, vocational, recreational, and community-based services while advocating for the dignity, independence, opportunity, and meaningful participation of every person it serves. For 75 years, Lifespire has worked to ensure that individuals with IDD have access to the support, resources, and opportunities necessary to live fulfilling lives as valued members of their communities.

Anthony J DiMaio

Anthem Communications

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Lifespire Celebrates 75 Years of Being the Voice of Ability, Belonging, and Impact News Provided By Anthem Communications October 02, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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